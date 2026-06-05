Mary Hairald, age 78, of Dwight and formerly of Wilmington, Illinois, died Thursday morning, June 4, 2026, at Morris Hospital in Morris, Illinois.

Born on February 11, 1948, in Joliet, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of Melvin Allen and Josephine Elsie (Swartz) Friddle. She attended local schools and remained deeply connected to the communities she called home throughout her life.

Mary married Robert Hairald, and together they built a loving home and raised their family. A dedicated and hardworking professional, she devoted nearly three decades to the medical field. She began her career as a secretary and later served as office manager for Dr. Philomena Francis in Dwight, Illinois, before continuing her work with Dr. Ronald Wuest in Morris.

In addition to her medical career, Mary pursued her lifelong passion for antiques and treasure hunting through her businesses, Memory Lane Antiques and Picker’s Splendor in Wilmington. Through these ventures, she shared her enthusiasm for unique finds, vintage treasures, and the thrill of discovery with countless friends, customers, and fellow collectors. While she found fulfillment in her work and hobbies, Mary’s greatest pride and joy was always her family.

Mary found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, thrifting, and watching birds and squirrels. Mary had a knack for home decor and enjoyed decorating during the holiday season. She was known for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering devotion to those she loved. Always willing to lend a helping hand, offer encouragement, or simply listen, Mary touched the lives of many through her compassion and generosity.

Her warm smile, caring nature, and genuine kindness will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Most of all, she will be deeply missed by her beloved family, whose lives were enriched by her love, guidance, and presence.

Mary is survived by her loving companion Dan Hassler of Dwight; three children: Joleena (Brad) Harrod and Anthony Hairald, both of Wilmington, and Ann (Anthony) Savoia of Coal City; grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Battiato, Corey (Shannon) Savoia, Brooke (Jack) Akres, Ryan Savoia, and Lena Savoia; great grandchildren: Noah, Ellie-Mae, Luca and Dawson; siblings: Melva Jo ‘Sis’ McCarville, Donald Friddle, Charles (Joyce) Friddle, and Kathleen Friddle; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, including her special great-nephew Timothy Hansen.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother, Dale (Judith) Friddle; sisters: Faye (Ellsworth) Hansen and Karen Friddle; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Friddle; and her brother-in-law, Duane McCarville..

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

Cremation rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the services, and Mary will be privately laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Wilmington alongside her late husband, Robert.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.BaskervilleFuneral.com to sign the guestbook, upload photographs and share Mary’s memorial page online through social media.

Funeral and cremation services have been made under the direction and care of Reeves, Fruland & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory. (815-476-2181)