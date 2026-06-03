After a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Jeffrey R Fraher, 64, of Owings, MD passed away in the early hours of May 17, 2026, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in 1962 in Fairbury, Illinois, Jeff spent many summers on the Bergan family farm, where he learned the value of hardwork, humor and resilience. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army where he completed flight training as a Warrant Officer, and became an OH-58 helicopter pilot. He later earned a BS from Colorado Christian University in Organizational Management.

Jeff served from 1989-2019, spending 30 years on active duty. He flew both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft stationed in far away locations including South Korea and Ramstein, Wiesbaden, and Heidelberg, Germany. He deployed to Somalia during Operation Restore Hope, where he flew attack helicopters in Mogadishu during the notorious night later known as “Black Hawk Down.” For his actions under fire he earned an Air Medal with Valor, a testament to his courage, skill, and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers. After transitioning to fixed-wing, he flew all over the world to over 50 countries, including VIP missions through varied conditions with a perfect safety record. Throughout his distinguished service, Jeff earned numerous medals in recognition of his bravery, leadership, and devotion to duty to include the Legion of Merit, and numerous Air medals. After retiring from the Army in 2019, he continued doing what he loved, flying, as a Gulfstream pilot before transitioning to flight planning.

In 1990, Jeff married the love of his life, Tammie, and together they raised two children, Brianna and William. As a military family, they called many places home and traveled the world together, forming an unbreakable bond with every move, challenge and adventure. Jeff’s greatest joy was his family, and his children longed to see him become the extraordinary grandfather they knew he would be.

Jeff is preceded in death by his brother, Jon, his uncles Mike and Jack, and nephew Dustin. He is survived by his wife, Tammie; his children, Brianna (Mark) of Maryland and William (Ava) of Ohio; his mother, Sue Ann of Dwight; his brother, Robert (Anna) of New York; his sister, Jacque of Colorado; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, many in the area. He was dearly loved by all who knew him and is profoundly missed.

His funeral was in Owings, MD on Thursday, May 28, 2026 with a traditional Catholic mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach, MD.

A formal military internment with full military honors funeral and flyover will take place at Arlington National Cemetery as scheduling allows.

A memorial dinner will be held at Tom’s Tavern & Restaurant in Kempton for family and friends of Jeff on Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. Special thanks to friends who included Jeff in their prayers