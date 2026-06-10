Derek “DT” Tjelle, 56, of Coal City, Illinois passed away on June 5, 2026.

Born on May 7, 1970, in Streator, Illinois, he was raised and educated in Dwight, Illinois and graduated from Dwight High School with the class of 1988.

Derek was smart, funny and the most loyal man you’d ever meet. Derek is survived by his wife Jeni whom he married on December 12, 1998, and shared 27 years together, as well as his daughters; Alexis (Cameron) Stiles, Elizabeth (Nicholas Clavin) Tjelle, and Olivia Tjelle. He loved his family with his whole heart, and he was so proud to be Jeni’s husband and to be the father of Alexis, Elizabeth, and Olivia and the father-in-law to Cameron Stiles and Nicholas Clavin. Derek deeply loved his “other daughters”, Mackenzie Smith, Bridget Kauzlaric, and Claire (Clayo) Lardi as if they were his own. Our Mary Kay family and Major Family are deeply saddened by this loss, and he will be remembered forever for his unwavering spirit.

Derek was proud to be an American, and a member of the Local 597 Union. He was employed as a foreman for Commericial Mechanical Inc. out of Dunlap, Illinois, for over 25 years and was very much looking forward to retirement. Derek stood by Jeni’s side supporting her in building her Mary Kay business for over 26 years and together they own Genuine Pool Care & Maintenance, Inc. and Major School of Dance in Coal City.

Derek loved golf and traveling with his family. When he wasn’t on a golf course at the Morris Country Club or Dwight Country Club, you would find him at his Golf Shop. He leaves behind countless members of family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.

This was Derek’s favorite time of year. Derek’s life will be celebrated this weekend at the 42nd Annual Recital of Major School of Dance.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at SouthField Church, 24557 West Eames Street, in Channahon, Illinois on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Dennis Papp will officiate.

Memorials may be made as gifts in Derek’s name to the family for their distribution.

James 1:2-4

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. ”

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Derek’s memorial page online through social media.

Funeral services and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Fruland & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory. (815-634-2125)