Norsk Museum 2026 Season Opens with Taste of Norway Breakfast and Cultural Celebration

Norway, Illinois – The Norsk Museum will officially open its 2026 season on Saturday, June 6, with the annual Taste of Norway Breakfast and a full day of cultural events celebrating Norwegian American heritage through food, crafts, history, and community traditions. Two hundred years ago, Cleng Peerson led the Sloopers — the first organized group of Norwegian immigrants — to America in search of religious freedom. After nine years in New York, he guided the group to the rich farmland of LaSalle County, Illinois, establishing the community of Norway.

Morning Breakfast

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

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A traditional Illinois-Norwegian breakfast will be served at the Norway Community Building, 3656 E. 2631st Rd., Sheridan, IL 60551 (off Route 71 [Cleng Peerson Memorial Highway], across from the Norway Store). The menu includes fried Kumla, ham, chive-scrambled eggs, fruit cups, and fresh coffee. This year, seating is limited to 150 guests per session. Reservations are required for seatings at 8:00, 9:00, and 10:00 a.m. It is essential that we know the number of guests to plan for. To reserve your spot, please call or text Dave Johnson at (815) 343-5070. No tickets are required, and donations support the restoration of the historic Norway Temperance Hall.

Cultural Celebration

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Norsk Museum grounds will host a variety of hands-on activities and demonstrations, including:

The Skagerrak Viking Ship on display

Stavanger exhibit “A Dying Norway – In A Living America?” by Lars Idar Waage

Photo review of the Norwegian American Bicentennial

Bunad, Stave church, Nesse and Norwegian Jewelry exhibits by Mandi Beck

Rosemaling demonstrations by Kathy “Kass” Mufich

Hardanger embroidery by Linda Floyd

Krumkake-making by Myrtle Duvick

“How to Be a Viking” children’s craft activity

Traditional Viking game Kubb

Norwegian pastries from the Polar Star and Cleng Peerson lodges

The Norsk Museum is a volunteer-operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that receives no tax funding and relies entirely on donations and event support. After Opening Day, the museum is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., June through October. Group tours and school field trips can be arranged by appointment. “We’re excited to celebrate our heritage with the community and welcome stories, photos, artifacts, and new volunteers to help preserve our legacy,” said museum organizers.

For more information or to reserve breakfast seating, contact:

Dave Johnson

Historian, Slooper Society of America

Board President, Norsk Museum

(815) 343-5070

Visit www.NorskMuseum.org for additional details.