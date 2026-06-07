Night at the Kankakee County Museum

The Kankakee County Historical Society is thrilled to announce a brand new fundraising event, Night at the Kankakee County Museum! All are invited to experience the Museum after hours like never before, with interactive tours and exhibits that come alive throughout the museum campus. Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights, friends, and an appetite for this one-of-a-kind adventure as they explore the grounds in a whole new way. Designed to be fun for all ages, Night at the Kankakee County Museum promises an evening of history, surprises, and unforgettable memories.

The Champagne Experience will be entertaining guests in the Column Garden for the duration of the event. Just like in the popular movie series, the setting sun will bring to life historical figures like Betsy Ross, Abraham Lincoln, and so many more.

Tickets are now available on Kankakee County Museum’s website:

https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/event-details/night-at-the-kankakee-county-museum-2026-06-20-18- 00-1

The price of admission includes entertainment, food, and one-hour self-guided interactive tour of the Kankakee County Museum Campus. Tour times are 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm, but ticket holders can enjoy live entertainment and food in the Column Garden for the entire 3-hour event. We recommend brining your own chair(s) for comfort. Event will be held rain or shine!

$25 General Admission (Adults 18 and over)$20 General Admission (Children ages 4-17)

FREE General Admission (Children ages 3 and under)

*Kankakee County Historical Society Members can enjoy a discounted price with coupon code Member250 or by contacting the museum! Proof of Membership may be required.





