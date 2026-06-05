Morris Hospital Offers Babysitter’s Training Course

May 26, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is offering a Babysitter’s Training Course for youths age 11 and older on July 10 or August 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the training classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The class is a great opportunity for those interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring their own lunch and an afternoon snack.

Those who complete the course will earn certification in American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training and American Heart Association Infant and Child CPR.

The class fee is $60, and the class size is limited to 10 students. Registration can be completed online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Select the Kids Classes category.