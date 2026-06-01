Nikki Meier, Livingston County Treasurer, has announced that the Livingston County real estate tax bills were mailed on Friday, May 29, 2026. A total of 25,963 tax bills were mailed. The estimated total tax revenue to be collected is $101,819,134.12, which will be distributed to 205 taxing bodies withinthe County.

The first installment will be due on Friday, July 10, 2026, and the second installment will be due on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Payments may be made in the office or put into either of the two payment drop boxes at the Historic Courthouse, located at 112 W. Madison St. in Pontiac. One islocated next to the south entrance at the top of the stairs and the other is located on ground level onthe west side, next to the elevator. Payments may also be paid by mail or paid at most banks withinthe county.

To pay online please visit www.livingstoncountyiltax.us. There is a 2.25% convenience fee to pay online or in the office. The fee for processing an online e-check is a flat rate of $2.00. Online payments using a credit or debit card will be accepted up through Friday, October 23, 2026.

You can also pay over the phone using the IVR phone option. Call 815-365-3816. Choose option #1 to pay just the first installment or choose option #2 to pay the full year. The same convenience and processing fees do apply, as paying online.

After the 2nd installment due date on, September 10, 2026, area banks will stop accepting tax payments for this tax season. Personal checks will not be accepted after October 14, 2026, and payment after that date must be made with certified funds.

Delinquent Notices will be mailed out approximately October 14, 2026. The names of delinquent property owners will be published in the local newspapers during the week of October 19, 2026.

The annual tax sale is scheduled for November 9, 2026.

Several items are printed on the reverse side of the tax bill which may answer most taxpayer questions. A list of due dates is listed on the Treasurers page of the Livingston County website. As well as, a list of all area banks accepting payments through the due date.

For further information please call between 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Monday-Friday.

Questions regarding:

Exemptions/Assessments/Name or Address Changes = Assessor’s office @ 815-844-7214

Tax rates/prior year redemptions = County Clerk @ 815-844-2006

Current year payment questions = Treasurer’s office @ 815-844-2306