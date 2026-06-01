Launius and Starks Will Be Taking Talents To Next Level

Trojan Senior Jackson Launius has committed next year to play for Kiswaukee college in Malta, Illinois.

Launius hit 352 for the Trojans this year with an on-base percentage of 495.

Senior Joey Starks will be playing baseball next year at Illinois Valley community college in Oglesby Illinois next year. He finished the season batting 395 and also had nine wins on the mound.

The Trojans will have five former players playing college baseball, including Luke Gallet, Ryan Bumpous, and Owen Dunlap.

Jackson Launius, left, and Joey Starks

