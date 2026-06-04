Gardner Area Band Returns Home After Memorable New Orleans Tour

The Gardner Area Band recently returned from an unforgettable four-day trip to New Orleans, where students combined musical performance, cultural exploration, and educational experiences in one of America’s most historic and musically influential cities.

The centerpiece of the trip was the band’s performance in the iconic Jackson Square, where students performed against the backdrop of the historic St. Louis Cathedral. The performance drew visitors from around the world and provided students with a unique opportunity to showcase the results of months of preparation and dedication. Midway through the performance, a brief rain shower moved through the square, lasting about 20 minutes, but the students never flinched and continued performing with focus, energy, and professionalism, ultimately delivering an outstanding performance despite the conditions.

Band Director Michael Leone said the performance represented far more than just a concert.

“The students put in countless hours preparing for this trip, and it showed in every aspect of their performance,” Leone said. “They performed with confidence, musicianship, and professionalism. More importantly, they represented Gardner with pride and integrity.”

For many students, performing in Jackson Square was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Very few high school musicians get the chance to perform in a location as historic and culturally significant as Jackson Square,” Leone said. “To stand in front of St. Louis Cathedral and share music with visitors from across the country and around the world is something these students will remember for years to come.”

Beyond their performance, students experienced the unique culture that makes New Orleans one of the most recognizable cities in the United States. Throughout the trip, they explored the French Quarter, sampled local cuisine, learned about the city’s rich history, and witnessed firsthand the deep connection between music and community that defines New Orleans.

One of the most impactful educational experiences of the trip came with a visit to the The National WWII Museum, where students were immersed in powerful exhibits that bring World War II history to life. A highlight of the visit was the museum’s Beyond All Boundaries cinematic experience, a 4D film that combines archival footage, storytelling, and special effects to place viewers directly into the events of the war.

“The National WWII Museum was an incredibly moving and educational experience for our students,” Leone said. “The Beyond All Boundaries film helped them understand the human impact of World War II in a way that goes far beyond what you can teach in a classroom. It was powerful, emotional, and deeply meaningful.”

One of the most popular stops on the tour was a swamp excursion through the Louisiana bayou. Students observed local wildlife and learned about the ecosystems that have shaped life in southern Louisiana for generations.

“The swamp tour gave students a completely different perspective on the region,” Leone said. “It was educational, exciting, and something many of them had never experienced before.”

The group also enjoyed time along the Gulf Coast, where students relaxed and spent time together before returning to the busy schedule of performances and sightseeing.

A highlight of the trip came aboard the historic Steamboat Natchez, where students enjoyed an evening dinner cruise on the Mississippi River. As the paddlewheel boat traveled through the heart of New Orleans, students enjoyed live jazz music, local cuisine, and breathtaking views of the city skyline.

“The dinner cruise on the Natchez was one of those moments that truly captured the spirit of New Orleans,” Leone said. “Students were able to enjoy live music while cruising on one of America’s most famous rivers. It was a memorable evening and a perfect way to experience the city’s musical heritage.”

Another memorable evening featured a guided ghost tour through the French Quarter. Students walked the historic streets while learning about the legends, architecture, and colorful history that have helped shape New Orleans’ unique identity.

“The ghost tour was both entertaining and educational,” Leone said. “The guides did an excellent job blending history with storytelling. The students were engaged the entire time and learned a great deal about the city’s past.”

Throughout the trip, students encountered educational opportunities that extended well beyond the classroom.

“Travel provides experiences that simply can’t be replicated through a textbook,” Leone said. “Students were able to experience history, geography, culture, and music firsthand. They saw how music is part of everyday life in New Orleans, and that’s a lesson that stays with you.”

While the performances and attractions were memorable, Leone said what impressed him most was the character displayed by the students.

“The thing that stood out to me wasn’t necessarily the performance itself,” he said. “It was the way our students treated one another, respected the places we visited, and represented our community. Their behavior was exceptional from beginning to end.”

According to Leone, the group received numerous compliments from restaurant employees, hotel staff members, tour guides, and members of the public throughout the trip.

“Everywhere we went, people commented on how respectful, polite, and well-behaved our students were,” Leone said. “As an educator, hearing those compliments is incredibly rewarding. They served as outstanding ambassadors for Gardner, our school, and our community.”

Leone emphasized that opportunities like the New Orleans tour are only possible because of the support provided by parents, school administrators, community members, and local businesses.

“Trips of this magnitude require a tremendous amount of support,” Leone said. “We are fortunate to have families and community members who believe in the value of music education and who help create these opportunities for our students.”

As the buses rolled back into Gardner, students returned home with more than photographs and souvenirs. They brought back new friendships, greater independence, expanded cultural awareness, and memories that will last a lifetime.

“Years from now, students may not remember every note they played,” Leone said. “But they’ll remember performing in Jackson Square, cruising the Mississippi River aboard the Natchez, exploring the French Quarter with friends, and experiencing New Orleans together. Those memories become part of who they are.”

Leone said the success of the trip ultimately reflected the dedication and character of the students themselves.

“This was an exceptional group of young people,” he said. “They embraced every opportunity, represented Gardner with pride, and made this trip an incredible success. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”