The Trojan boy’s track and field team ended their 2026 season with a great day in the Class A state finals.

The dream was to finish in the top 3 teams after the exciting and successful season they had. While the team scored the most points (28) at a state meet, the squad finished in a tie for 4th and just one point out of 3rd place.

The boys are already planning more for a better result in 2027. With 4 of our state finalists returning and our underclassmen having a great 2026 season, next spring should be much more of the same. Tysen Walker is the only senior athlete of the state finalists, we have Collin Bachand, Joe Faris, and Graham Meister returning so the 2027 season looks bright.

Graham had a great meet as he won the shot put for the 3rd straight season with a state meet record of 65′ 2.75″ that had been 63′ 5.75″. Graham then won the discus throw with a 167′ 8″ performance. He set that record on his first toss and followed that one with an even longer effort on his 2nd attempt. The 65′ 7.5″ throw was the best of all 3 classes.

Joe Faris shined in the 800m run when he came in 2nd place with his personal best and a new school record of 1:52.92 which exceeded Michael Bennett’s time of 1:54.06 which won him a state title in 2017. Joe’s effort in the 800 left him with less energy to finish higher in the 1600m run as he finished 12th. Both student athletes have bigger dreams for the their future.