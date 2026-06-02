Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Rock Star Dads

(StatePoint) If you have a “rock star” dad, a traditional Father’s Day gift may not strike the right note. For dads who rock, consider these awesome gift ideas instead:

Smooth moves: The DIMENSION SHIFTER from Casio introduces a new way to add expression to guitar effects, giving Dad an intuitive way to change his sound just by moving his guitar. Designed as an alternative or addition to an expression pedal, the DIMENSION SHIFTER lets guitarists step away from their pedals and explore new ways to perform with the untethered stage presence they think they have when rocking out in front of a mirror. The transmitter easily attaches to a guitar strap, allowing players to pull downward on the guitar neck to extend the built-in spring and turn that movement into an expression signal. This signal goes via Bluetooth to a lighted receiver pedal, which then connects to Dad’s favorite effects. Adjustable controls and a compact, lightweight design make this device a cool and convenient way for Dad to control volume, wah-wah, or anything else he can imagine on stage or while practicing — no stomping required.





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Ear protection: All those jam sessions can be tough on Dad’s hearing. Fortunately today, there are ear plugs specially designed with the auditory needs of musicians in mind. Loop earplugs, for example, don’t muffle sound, they filter it so that music stays clear at a safer volume. Plus, they boast a sleek design, high-quality ear protection and a convenient carrying case, which you can personalize with Dad’s name.

Never-ending inspiration: Inspire Dad to keep doing what he loves with brand new music and original artwork every month. With a Vinyl Moon subscription, he will receive a curated “mixtape” of the coolest new music found worldwide, pressed onto every music aficionado’s favorite format: vinyl.

With thoughtfully considered gifts for your one-of-a-kind pop, you can make Father’s Day rule for your rock star dad.

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PHOTO SOURCE: (c) Jose Rodriguez Gil / iStock via Getty Images Plus