Channahon Resident Selected as Morris Hospital’s New Vice President

Channahon Resident Selected as Morris Hospital’s New Vice President

June 4, 2026 — Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced the promotion of Erin Kotowski to Vice President of Provider Relations and Ambulatory Services.

A resident of Channahon, Kotowski has been employed with Morris Hospital since 1998. In her new role, she has executive leadership level responsibility for the physician offices, immediate care centers, occupational medicine, employee health, accountable care, and provider relations and recruitment.

Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, said Kotowski is a “homegrown success story.”

“Erin was a college student when she started working here as a patient access representative in our Emergency Department,” said Dohm. “Every role that she has held with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers over the past 28 years, every experience that she has had, and every relationship that she has built has prepared her for this executive level position.”

After spending the first 11 years in the patient access department, Kotowski worked in the quality/performance improvement department for 5 years. In 2014, she made the shift to the Ambulatory Services division where she managed the clinical and financial operations at the hospital’s nine Healthcare Centers, or physician offices. By 2019, she was promoted to Director of Operations for the Ambulatory Services division, which has grown to include more than 200 clinical and support staff and more than 60 employed physicians and advanced practice professionals at 26 locations. In 2025, she was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Ambulatory Services.

Kotowski said she is proud of every role she has served at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers over the past 28 years.

“I am fortunate to be part of a team that I know, trust and love,” she said. “I also love the patients and will always take time to listen to them. That’s where it all started for me. I literally fell in love with helping people and discovered how important it is to do everything you can to help others, including the big and the small things.”

In addition to being a lifelong Morris Hospital employee, Kotowski is a native of the area. She was raised in rural Morris and attended Seneca High School.

Kotowski holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Chemistry from Lewis University and a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from University of St. Francis.