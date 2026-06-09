American Red Cross to Host 31st Annual Evening of Stars,

Featuring Heisman Trophy Winner and NCAAF National Champion Tim Tebow

Funds raised from the event will help provide critical services throughout the region

June 9, 2026 – The American Red Cross is excited to announce that Tim Tebow, Heisman Trophy Winner, College Football Hall of Fame Inductee, New York Times Bestselling Author and two-time NCAAF National Champion, will be the special guest and keynote speaker at the 31st Annual Evening of Stars!

Known not only for his legendary career on the gridiron but also for his foundation work and his commitment to helping those in need, Tim will be joining the Red Cross of Illinois for this year’s event in support of its local humanitarian mission. Evening of Stars will take place on Wednesday, September 9th in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and participants will be treated to a glamorous evening of dinner, a stage program with Tim Tebow, recognition of local Central Illinois heroes and an evening with friends all in support of the Red Cross mission.

Tickets are on sale now! Visit redcross.org/eveningofstars to purchase tickets or to participate as a sponsor. General admission is $200 per ticket, which includes a dinner and an exciting stage program featuring Tim Tebow. The Red Carpet Experience is $750 for a pair of tickets to the VIP reception where guests can meet and have their photo taken with Tim Tebow, as well as dinner and the stage program.





General admission is $200 per ticket, which includes a dinner and an exciting stage program featuring Tim Tebow. The Red Carpet Experience is $750 for a pair of tickets to the VIP reception where guests can meet and have their photo taken with Tim Tebow, as well as dinner and the stage program. Tim Tebow is a speaker, entrepreneur, college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, and the author of seven New York Times bestsellers, including Shaken, This is the Day, and the children’s book Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember. Prior to his current endeavors, Tim was an NFL quarterback, a two-time NCAAF national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

He’s also the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation , dedicated to bringing Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Since 2010, the foundation has served some of the world’s Most Vulnerable People – the real MVPs – across more than 100 countries through ministry focuses in Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation, Orphan Care + Prevention, Profound Medical Needs, and Special Needs.

Tim is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow — speaker, author, entrepreneur, and former Miss Universe 2017. They live in Jacksonville, Florida with their three dogs, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris, and their first child, a daughter, Daphne.