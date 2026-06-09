Evening of Stars will take place on Wednesday, September 9th in the Brown Ballroom on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and participants will be treated to a glamorous evening of dinner, a stage program with Tim Tebow, recognition of local Central Illinois heroes and an evening with friends all in support of the Red Cross mission.
Tim Tebow is a speaker, entrepreneur, college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, and the author of seven New York Times bestsellers, including Shaken, This is the Day, and the children’s book Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember. Prior to his current endeavors, Tim was an NFL quarterback, a two-time NCAAF national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Fame inductee.
Funds raised in support of this annual event help the Red Cross provide critical services throughout the Illinois region, including disaster response, blood donation, training services and support to our military members and their families.