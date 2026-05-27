The Village of Dwight HOUSING REHABILITATION GRANT PROGRAM is partnering with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Housing Rehabilitation Program funded by the federal government. Program partners also include the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Tri-County Opportunities Council (TCOC).

The goal of this program is to rehabilitate approximately 10–12 single-family, owner-occupied homes within the Village limits for low-to-moderate income households. Improvements may help make homes safer, healthier, more energy efficient, and bring them up to current code standards.

Residents interested in participating may stop by Village Hall to pick up a survey or contact Village Hall at 815-584-3077 for additional information.

Residents may also receive a letter and survey in the mail regarding this program. We strongly encourage homeowners to complete and return the survey, as participation is a critical part of the grant application process and helps demonstrate community need.