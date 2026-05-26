Toolshed Talk: Weed Control & Conservation

Come join the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for a Toolshed Talk to learn about current weed and pest control measures and how conservation can help you control weeds and other pests on your farm. You will hear from Will Bushert, CCA with Evergreen FS, Doug Hanson with ProHarvest Seeds, and farmer Tom Kelly on the best methods they have found for weed and pest control.

The Toolshed Talk will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Kelly Brothers Farm, 26346 N 1000 East Rd, Cornell, IL. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided starting at 8:00 am. Listen and ask questions of our panelists and learn about different ways to control weeds and pests on your farm.

RSVP by June 16, 2026, to Becky Taylor, Resource Conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net. Also, let Becky know of any questions you would like answered that day.