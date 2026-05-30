Slammers Fall to Gateway 16-2

By Tori Zalewski

JOLIET, IL – Blake Berry provided an early spark for the Joliet Slammers with a solo home run in the first inning, but the Gateway Grizzlies pulled away as the game progressed, handing the Slammers a 16-2 defeat at Slammers Stadium.

Gateway struck first with a leadoff homer in the top of the first inning, but Berry answered immediately in the bottom half, with a bomb even the score at 1-1.







The Grizzlies regained control with a three-run second inning, but the Slammers responded once again. Billy Sullivan delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom, bringing home Joliet’s second run and the score to 4-2.

Gateway continued to capitalize on scoring opportunities throughout the game, extending their lead with runs throughout the game. Despite the scoreline, the Slammers continued to battle, highlighted by Berry’s first-inning blast and Sullivan’s clutch two-out RBI knock.

The Slammers will look to bounce back on Saturday night when they continue the series against Gateway at Slammers Stadium for Blues Brothers Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.