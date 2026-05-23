Rep. Bunting’s Springfield news update for May 22

In this issue:

Calling for affordability measures

Standing up for local control

Revenue estimate revised downward

Lots of visitors in Springfield lately

Calling for affordability measures

Illinoisans are paying higher prices for almost everything these days. Our poor business climate, overregulation and high taxes cause many items to be more expensive here than they are in our neighboring states. While I have called repeatedly for property tax reform and other changes to bring down costs for Illinoisans, the legislature has refused to act.

But there are some other moves state government could make to bring down costs. These are issues which are separate from controversial topics like property tax reform. In fact, there are a couple issues which have bipartisan support which the state could do to make things a little bit more affordable for Illinoisans. That is, if we can get enough legislators to actually do them.

Unlike most other states, Illinois charges a sales tax on gasoline. Since the sales tax is calculated as a percentage of the total cost of an item, the more a gallon of gasoline costs, the more tax money the state collects from it. This sales tax is completely separate from the gas tax which the state uses to fund transportation projects. House Republicans have proposed suspending the sales tax on gasoline for a few months until prices come back down. This is a way we could help ease the burden and allow Illinoisans to keep a little more of what they earn.

Another way to keep more money in Illinoisans’ pockets would be to allow tips to be deducted from income tax. The federal government took this step last summer, but Illinois refused to participate. So, if someone receives a tip for excellent service, the federal government will no longer take a cut of that tip for taxes, but the state of Illinois still will. That should not happen. Workers who receive tips for doing a good job should be able to keep every penny, not hand a portion of it over to the state.

Both of these are very popular ideas which would help everyday Illinoisans. It would not be difficult to pass legislation providing this relief and helping people. The revenue implications for the state would be minor, but the help provided to individual Illinoisans would be significant. The legislature should take this action before we adjourn.

Standing up for local control

As we near the closing days of session, we are seeing more and more policies proposed which would centralize control in state government and silence the voices of local community leaders. I have sponsored a bill, House Bill 1201, to return local control to energy projects which are being sited in our communities with very little say from local leaders.

Before I was a state representative, I was a county board member and a highway commissioner for eight years respectively. I know firsthand that local control is a huge issue because every community in our state is different: different conditions, different needs, different circumstances. As much as possible, decisions should be made by our neighbors, not some far-off bureaucracy trying to impose one-size-fits-all statewide solutions on everyone while ignoring the voices of those most directly affected.

Without a doubt, this is the opposite of good government. Local governments deserve a say in the policies which directly affect their communities. The state should offer advice and help, but at the end of the day the decisions should be made by local leaders accountable to local citizens.

Revenue estimate revised downward

The state’s overall revenue picture worsened recently according to a report from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (CGFA).

CGFA revised its revenue estimate for the state’s upcoming fiscal year downward by $190 million. The commission also found that revenue for the current fiscal year will be slightly less than expected, falling short by about $75 million. The state’s current fiscal year budget spends over $55 billion, and Governor Pritzker has proposed increasing spending next year to more than $56 billion. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

Based on these new revenue estimates, the Governor’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is out of balance by anywhere from $500 million to $900 million. These deficits do not include the $728 million in tax increases which he included in his budget proposal.

Lots of visitors in Springfield lately

Wow! The past few weeks in Springfield have been truly inspiring. I had the privilege of connecting with so many incredible groups such as ABATE, Joliet Junior College, Heartland Community College, Clove Alliance, Black Farmers & Growers, Churches, PJM, Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, and Illinois Pork Producers.

Thank you all for welcoming me, sharing your stories, and discussing the issues that matter most to our community. Your dedication, passion, and insights remind me why this work is so meaningful.

Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

This weekend we will pause to honor all those who have laid down their lives for our country. As we mark the nation’s 250th birthday throughout this year, it is important to remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice across the centuries for the freedoms and liberties we all hold dear.

We also think of the Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one, our veterans who have followed the flag all over the world, and those who are currently defending freedom far from home and their families. Thank you to all who serve.

Our current bill backlog

When a vendor provides the state with goods and services, they submit the bill to the Illinois Comptroller for payment. The Comptroller processes the paperwork and pays the bill when funds are available in the state’s checking account. Currently the total amount of unpaid bills is $1,076,831,803. This figure changes daily. Last year at this time the state had $1.8 billion in bills awaiting payment. This only includes bills submitted to the Comptroller for payment, not unfunded debts like the state’s pension liability, which is well over $100 billion.

Illinois headlines

Hundreds missing from electronic monitoring program in Cook County, chief judge says

With New York opting into the federal education tax credit, Illinois must put students first

States with the highest and lowest tax rates (Illinois ranks worst)

‘More than just a road’: Illinois communities celebrate Route 66’s centennial