The MVK Senior Citizens met May 19, 2026 at noon at the Mazon American Legion building. The lunch was catered by Hoffman House through Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network, served by Lisa and her volunteers and enjoyed by everyone.

Our meeting was opened by President Beth Burns at 12:45 with the Pledge to the Flag and a prayer by Nancy Johnson and a moment of silence. The Secretary Nancy Johnson gave her report and was approved as read. The Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report and was approved as read. The birthday of Jean Thom was celebrated with singing.

Upcoming events in the area are the Senior Expo May 20 in Morris at Jennifer’s Gardens. The Sulphur Springs Gleaners are having a FREE Senior Bingo and KFC lunch at the Lions Hall in Coal City Saturday, June 14, at noon. Doors open at 11:30. At our July meeting we will have a speaker to talk about the Mazon Sesquicentennial celebration. CNN meals that have been offered at the YMCA will be available at Clayton’s Tap in Morris for the summer.

Our next meeting will be June 16, 2026 and the meal will be free to our members, we will try to have summer BBQ type food.

Door prizes were won by Joyce, LaVonne, and Charlote.

Meeting was adjourned at 1:05 p.m.

At 10:30 a.m. several members enjoyed playing Euchre. After our meeting members enjoyed playing Bingo.