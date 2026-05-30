Morris Hospital Offers CPR, AED and First Aid Training Class

May 26, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering several opportunities to take the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course this summer. The course will be offered on June 24, July 14, or August 11 from 4-8:30 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid is for individuals interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid. The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.