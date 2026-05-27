The Village of Saunemin will be hosting their annual Saunemin Days on Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 9 p.m. in downtown Saunemin. Bring your family and friends to this fun event for all ages. Food and drink will be available from Whats 4 Eatz food truck and Saunemin Tap.

Kids activites will begin at 1 p.m. with bounce houses, kids games, and the Oly Farms Petting Zoo from 1 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Bank of Graymont.

A car and motorcycle show will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the downtown area. There is no registration. Just arrive at 12:00 and you will be parked and entered. Prizes will be awarded!

The special highlights of the day are performances by award winning Central Illinois artist Jake Vaughn performing from 1 to 4 p.m. and the very talented classic rock group High Anxiety from the Kankakee area taking the stage from 5 to 9 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and lawn chairs for a great day of music and fun!