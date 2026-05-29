May 28 State Final Results

The Trojan boys team sent four athletes to the Class 1A State Track Meet.

On Thursday in the prelims, our athletes did well as 2 of the boys qualified for the finals on Saturday at the Big Blue track on the EIU campus.

Collin Bachand in his first trip to state triple jumped 41′ 0.5″ and ended in 24th place out of 41 other jumpers.

Graham Meister qualified for Saturday’s finals in both the shot put and the discus throw as the Class A leader. He broke the 29 year old Class A state record with his first 2 attempts with throws of 63′ 7″ and them 65′ 2.75″.

On the blue oval, Tysen Walker, our only senior to qualify, ran a time of 52.10 in his only trip to state. He finished 17th overall in the group of 33 state entries.

Our distance runner, Joe Faris made it the finals in both the 800m and the 1600m events. As the top sectional runner, he won his heat with a 1:55.08 and was an automatic final qualifier which made Joe the 2nd fastest runner in the prelims. In the 1600m, he finished 9th and will compete in the finals with a performance of 4:28.57 out of the 32 athletes.

May 9

The Road To Sectionals was new home meet for us. This meet combines the girls and boys final scores to determine the winning school. The boys scored 95 points to win while the girls 85 points for their victory giving the Trojans the overall title.

Girls scorers: June Woods (2nd 100, 1st 200,400 PR), Belle Kelleher (1st 100, 2nd 200,400 PR), Nicole Schimdt (1st 800, 3rd 1600), Brooklynn Todd (2nd 1600), Emma Eggenberger (1st shot put ,discus throw), Hannah Keri (4th shot) and Izzy Hakey (5th 100 PR)

Boys scorers: Graham Meister (1st shot put PR and discus throw) with shot put school record of 65’5.5″, Evan Olson (2nd shot put PR,2nd discus throw), Tysen Walker (1st 200 PR, 2nd 400), Collin Bachand (2nd 400,PR,4th 200), Axel Kargle (2nd 1600 PR), and Joe Duffy (2nd 110H, 2nd 300H), Filemon Ortiz (5th shot PR shot put,5th discus throw), Ty Turner (3rd triple jump,110H, 4th 300H PR), David Allen (3rd 1600), 4×100 2nd (Walker, Jesus Zavada, Caleb Peters, Mckay Gleeson), 4x2003rd (Zavada, Peters, Gleeson, Ryker Anderson)

May 8

The Tri County Conference Championship ended with the boys finishing with 136 points in 2nd place. The girls scored 80 points which was the best performance since the LadyTrojans entered the conferfence.

The boys had 9 conference champs and 5 of those winners set meet records. Setting meet records with their 1st place efforts were Tysen Walker (400), Joe Duffy (300H), Collin Bachand (triple jump), and Graham Meister (shot, discus).

Our other winners were Joe Faris (800,1600), Joe Duffy (110H) and the 4×400 relay (Chris Ozee, Walker, Duffy, Faris). David Allen (3200) and Axel Kargle (1600) turned in big improvements in their event. On the side, Mikayla Chambers won the 800 (meet record) and the 1600. Emma Eggenberger is the conference champ in the discus. Also the 4×400 relay (Chambers, Belle Kelleher, Delaney Boucher, June Woods) won their dominating run.

May 1

Track: Lady Trojans had another great meet Friday night at the Herscher Invite, finishing in 4th place overall out of 17 teams.

Mikayla Chambers- 1st in the 800

Chloe Leithliter-3rd place in the 100-new PR

Emma Eggenberger- 3rd in the Discus, 5th in the shot put

4×100- 3rd

4×200-3rd

4×400-1st- 6 second PR- Moving them into the top 10 in state ranking

The Herscher Invite ended with the Trojan boys in first place ahead of 2 strong 2A squads. Placing first were: Tysen Walker (400, PR, 4×4). Joe Faris (800,4×4) Joe Duffy (300H,4×4), Graham Meister (shot, discus), and Collin Bachand (long and triple jump).

April 24

Our Manteno Invite performances were outstanding for both girls and boys teams. The girl’s finished 5th with 62 points without 2 runners not at full strength. The boys won the meet for the 2nd consecutive season with 137 points on 7 firsts, 2 seconds and 5 third place finishes. Ourperformances were outstanding for both girls and boys teams. The girl’s finished 5th with 62 points without 2 runners not at full strength. The boys won the meet for the 2nd consecutive season with 137 points on 7 firsts, 2 seconds and 5 third place finishes.

Boys top 3 place winners:

Graham Meister-1st in shot put and discus throw

Joe Faris-1st in 800m (PR) and1600m

Joe Duffy- 1st 300H, 2nd 110H,3rd long jump

Collin Bachand-1st high jump, 3rd in triple and long jump

Tysen Wlaker-2nd 400m

Chris Ozee-3rd 800m

Evan Olson-3rd discus throw

4×400-1st (Duffy Faris Ozee, Walker)

4×800-3rd (Ozee, Mkay Gleeson, Aidan Miller, Axel Kargle

Girls top 3 place winners:

Emma Eggenberger- 2nd shot put (PR) and discus throw

June Woods-3rd 400m

Chloe Biros-3rd 3200m

4×100-2nd (Woods, Belle Kelleher, Delaney Boucher, Chloe Leithliter)

4×200-3rd (Izzy Hakey, Boucher, Kelleher, Leithliter)

4×400-2nd (Woods, Biros, Boucher, Kelleher)

April 21

Track: The Trojan boys track team finished 3rd only 1 point behind the 2nd place team in the Tony Thorsen Invite last night. Joe Faris broke the school 1600m record by 6 seconds. Graham Meister won both the shot and discus. Joe Duffy won the 300H (PR) and finished 2nd in the high hurdles.

Lady Trojans brought home 2nd place in the home Tony Thorson invite out of 12 teams.

Top finishers

Emma Eggenberger- 1st in shot, 3rd in discus

Mikayla Chambers- 1st place in 1600-new Pr

Delaney Boucher- 1st in triple jump

Mixed co-ed 4×400-1st place

4×100-3rd place

4×200-4th place

4×800-4th place

April 17

Lady Trojans finished with a top 5 place out of 15 teams at the Seneca invite Friday night.

Emma Eggenberger-1st place in discus-new PR and 2nd place in shot put

Mikayla Chambers-1st place in 800, 2nd place in 300 hurdles

June Woods-5th place in 400-new PR

Chloe Biros-5th place in 1600-new PR

The boy’s track team finished 4th Friday which was their best finish in some just like the girls finish place. Scoring for the Trojans were: Tysen Walker (2nd 400), Joe Faris (1st 800,1600), Joe Duffy (3rd 300H, 7th 110H), Graham Meister (1st shot put meet record, 2nd discus), Evan Olson (6th discus, 8th shot put), Collin Bachand (6th High Jump, Triple Jump).

April 15

Track: Trojan track hosted a quad at home last night. Results for the boys:

Graham Meister won both discus and shot put. His throw was a school record of 63′ 4.75″ in the shot. Joe Duffy won both hurdle races. Joe Faris won the 400 in a personal best and finished 2nd in the 200. Tysen Walker finished 2nd in the 400. Collin Bachand won the long jump with a PR. Evan Olson garnered 2nd in the shot put. Our 4×200 of Caleb Peters, Moises Martin, Collin Bachand, and Jovanny Zavala won their race.

Results for the Lady Trojans:

Mikayla Chambers-1st place in the 400 -2nd place in 200

June Woods- 3rd place in 200

Emma Eggenberger- 2nd place in shot put, 2nd place in the discus

4×100-Kelleher, Woods, Boucher, Leithliter- 2nd place

4×200- Hakey, Boucher, Kelleher, Woods-3rd place

Personal records in several events by:

Hannah Keri

Emmalynn Anderson

Nicole Schmidt

April 10 – St Anne Invite

In St. Anne Invite the Dwight Trojans won both the girls and boys competitions.

The boys with 160 points had 10 first places and 4 seconds. 1st place went to Tysen Walker (400), Joe Faris (800,1600), Joe Duffy (110H,300H), 4×800 and 4×400 relays, Graham Meister (shot, discus), and Collin Bachand (high jump). Finishing in 2nd were Bachand (triple jump), David Allen (3200), Evan Olson (discus) and the 4×100 relay.

On the girls side, the scored 135 points with 12 point win. Winners were: Chloe Leithliter (100,200), Mikayla Chambers (800,300H), June Woods (400), Brooklynn Todd (3200), and 4×100 and 4×400 relays. Earning seconds were: Emma Eggenberger (shot, discus), Belle Kelleher (100), Chloe Biros (1600), and the 4×200 relay.

April 8

The Dwight Trojan Track and Field team competed in the Coal City Quad. The boys finished 2nd with 64 points. Graham Meister broke his school discus record with a 174′ 7″ toss.

Placers for the trojans were:

Collin Bachand 2nd High Jump & 1st Triple Jump

Tysen Walker 1st Place – 400M

Joe Faris 1st Place – 800M

Axel Kargle 3rd – 1600M

Gleeson, Kargle, Ozee & Faris 1st Place – 4x800M

Placers for the Lady Trojans were:

Emma Eggenberger 1st place – Shot and disc

Hannah Keri 2nd place- Shot, 3rd place Discus

Emmaylnn Anderson 5th place- Discus

Delaney Boucher 3rd place- Triple Jump

Chloe Leithliter 2nd place-100 meter dash

Belle Kelleher 5th place-100 meter dash

Chloe Biros 1st place- 1600 meter run

Brooklynn Todd 1st place- 3200 meter run

4×100 and 4×200 of Kelleher, Woods, Boucher, Leithliter- 1st place for both relays

March 27

The Dwight Trojans came away with from the Illinois Prep Top Times (unofficial state indoor meet) with 8 outstanding performances. In 3 events, Trojans earned a medal and in 5 of the 8 events, our athletes produced All Time bests.

Graham Meister won his 3rd IPTT meet in a record breaking throw of 62′ 7.75″ which bettered the previous record by over 3 feet. Mikayla Chambers just missed an All Time best with her 800 time 0f 2:18.42 and brought home a silver medal. Our 3rd placing event was the girl’s 4×400 relay (Chambers, Belle Kelleher, Delaney Boucher, June Woods) with of 6th place time of 4:14.44 which lowered their season best by six seconds. June Woods also ran in the 400m dash finishing in 1:03.37. Joe Duffy turned in a PB 9th in 60HH with 8.85 finish. Our triple jumper, Collin Bachand set a personal best twice and ended with a record of 41′ 7.75″ which is very close to our school record. Joe Faris competed in the 800 where he ran a 2:02.31 and finished in 9th place (out of 18). Our boy entrant in the 400m, Tysen Walker finished with a time of 55.35.

March 21:

The Trojan boy’s team competed in the Bryon Last Chance meet on Saturday. They had an outstanding meet as every as 8 of the 9 athletes brought home a medal. We scored 68 points in 4th place behind two 2A squads and a 1A power who had more entries in many events than us. In the field events, our results were: shot put-Graham Meister (1st, 56′ 3.25″) and Filemon Ortiz (39′ 3.25″) set a personal record, high jump-Collin Bachard (5′ 10″) finished 2nd and Ty Turner (5′ 6″) finished 6th, triple-Collin (40′ 6″) had big PR in 1st and Ty (32′ 6.25″) was 6th again, long jump-Joe Duffy (20′ 3.5″) ended in 2nd with an indoor best and Michael Leithliter (18′ .75″) earned a 6th place medal. On the track, Tysen Walker ran an All Time best of 53.88 for 3rd, Joe Duffy (9.03) produced an indoor best to finish 3rd and Joe Faris won the 800 with an indoor record of 1:59.87. Our meet ended with a 2nd place finish in the 4×400 (Chris Ozee, Bachard, Duffy, Faris) in a fine time of 3:41.40.

March 14:

The team returned to ONU for the BBCHS Invite on Saturday. The performances were many and nearly in every event. The boys competed in 26 events and our athletes produced 19 indoor personal records. Alex Ortiz threw a season best shot put very close to his All Time best. Athletes who set indoor PR’s were: Joe Faris (1600m), Joe Duffy (long jump, High Hurdles), Ryker Anderson (60m, 200m). We saw 5 Trojans produce their All Time bests. They were; Collin Bachand (high jump), Ty Turner (high and triple jump), Filemon Ortiz (shot put), and Moy Martin (200m). In Friday’s Batavia Distance Madness, Joe Faris ran 2:00.78 in the 800m which was an indoor best when he finished 17th out of 99 competitors. Congratulations to our Trojan squad!

Saturday the Lady Trojans competed in the Bradley-Bourbonnais invite at Olivet. Chloe Biros had a PR time in the mile, good enough for a great 4th place finish. June Woods had another strong 400 meter dash for 6th place. Chloe Leithliter had a PR time in both the 60 meter dash and 200 meter dash. The 4×400 relay of Delaney Boucher, Isabella Kelleher, Izzy Hakey, and June Woods took 7th place with a new PR time. Emma Eggenberger also took 7th place in the shot put with a new PR throw.

The Lady Trojans competed in the U High Lady Indoor Invitational at the IWU track in Bloomington. The meet was very competitive with most of the schools were 2A or 3A squads. We like the challenges. The team had one girl, June Woods, earn a 6th place medals where she cut 2 seconds of her indoor 400m time. indoor personal bests were turned in by Chloe Leithliter (60m), Chloe Biros (800m), Kailyn Haggard (shot put), and Delaney Boucher (triple jump). The 4×200 relay (Leithliter, Boucher, Belle Kelleher, Lizzy Hakey) ran a time of 2:00.58 which was 9 seconds faster than the performance in the 2025 meet. Our next meet will be Saturday at the BBCHS Invitational at Olivet Nazarene U. which starts at 9:00 am.

The Trojans opened up the 2026 season with strong performances from many athletes in a meet that had 3 Class A teams in the 15 team event. Scoring for the Lady Trojans in individual events were June Woods (2nd 400), Delaney Boucher (400 5th), Mikayla Chambers (2nd 800), Chloe Biros (3rd 1600), and Emma Eggenberger (7th shot). The 4×200 (Boucher, Izzy Hakey, Chloe Leithliter, Belle Kelleher finished 7th while the 4×400 squad (Boucher, Woods, Hakey, Nicole Schimdt) came in 6th place. Individual placers on the boys side were Graham Meister (1st shot), Joe Faris (2nd 800) and Tysen Walker (2nd 400). The 4×400 team (Faris, Walker, David Allen, McKay Gleeson) finished in 6th. Michael Leithliter turned in strong performances in the long jump, 60, and 200 with little practice. Belle Kelleher and Chloe Leithliter produced fine races in the 60 and 200. Nicole Schimdt’s PR in the 800 and her split in the 4×400 was heartwarming to see.