May 23

The Trojans dropped a tough one at home to the Newark Norseman by a score of 4–3 in 10 innings. Joey Starks and Jackson Launius pitched well in defeat as they combined to give up only one run and 12 strikeouts.

Ayden Collom Continued his torrid hitting with three more hits and a run tying Rbi in the seventh. Evan Cox and Joey Starks each added two hits and I run scored.

“ Tough loss today “, said Jerry McDowell. “We only gave up one earned run and had only 2 errors but we had too many mental lapses in the game and that cost us”. Record is now 21 and 13. The Trojans play next at home on Memorial Day 10 am versus Streator.

May 21

The Trojan seven game win streak at home was broken by the Wilmington Wildcats. With the game tied at 4–4 going into the 7th the Wildcats put a 10 spot on the board to win 14–4.

Jake Wilkey put Dwight up early by clubbing his six home run of the season in the first inning with a 3 run shot. Wilkey pitched well as the starting pitcher and came up with a no decision after 6 innings. Wilkey also had a perfect 3–3 for the day. Evan Cox contributed two hits on the day.

The loss drops the Trojans to 21–12 on the season. Next game is at home on Saturday at 11 am versus the Newark Norsemen.

May 19

The Trojans picked up a big win at home Tuesday over the Lexington Minuteman by a score of 7–6. Lexington came into the game with a #5 ranking in 1A.

Evan Cox completed 6.2 innings to pick up the win and boost his season mark to a perfect 8–0.

Ayden Collom and Joey Starks had identical stat lines as they both went 3-3

with 2 runs and 1 RBI. Collom hit his team leading 5th homer of the season to tie the game in the 4th.

Jacob Wilkey collected the big hit of the game with a two out 2 run double in the 6th inning to give the Trojans the lead they never relinquished.

Maddux Delong saved game by making a running catch in the gap to end the game that would have given Lexington the lead.

Overall record is now 21–11 with a home game Thursday versus Wilmington.

“Fun game to watch tonight,” said Coach McDowell. “Lots of timely hitting and good defense between two good teams”.

May 18

The Trojans picked up their 20th win of the season with a 10–6 victory over Reed Custer.

The win gives the Trojans a school record 3rd consecutive 20 win season.

Joey Starks picked up his 8th win of the season on the mound. Starks allowed 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 walks , and 9 strikeouts. He also led the team at the plate with three hits, including a solo home run in the first inning. Jake Wilkey also added 3 singles. Two hit contributors included Ayden Collom, Evan Cox, and Ethan

Pakula.

The Trojans will host Lexington tomorrow at 4:30. The Minutemen are ranked number 5 in class A. “ We are starting to put everything together”, said Coach McDowell. “ We are getting contributions from everyone up and down the lineup. That’s good to see with regionals around the corner.”

May 14

Dwight Trojans clubbed a season high 16 hits enroute to a 14–7 victory over Peotone. Joey Starks picked up his 7th win of the season as he gave up only one hit to go with eight strikeouts in two walks. Jackson Launius pitched a perfect inning in relief.

Starks, Jacob Wilkey, and Ayden Collom each collected three hits in the game as Starks got two triples and Wilkey along with Collom both homered. The trio combined for eight RBI’s and seven runs scored. Junior Michael Leithliter had his best game of the year by collecting two hits and two runs. The Trojans next game is at Prairie Central on Saturday. Overall record is now19–11.

May 13

Dwight lost a game on Wednesday at Bloomington Central Catholic high score 4–0. Jake Wilkey pitched well in defeat giving up three earned runs, striking out 2 and walking only 1. Lone hits in the game were by Ayden Collom, Carson Sandeno and Evan Cox. Overall record is down to 18–11. Game on Thursday is at Peotone.

May 12 – Evan Cox Tosses No Hitter to Lead Trojans Over Serena

Evan Cox was brilliant on the mound on Tuesday, as Evan Cox threw a no-hitter to lead Dwight Varsity Trojans past Serena 4-0.

Cox tossed 7 innings and threw only 59 pitches with 44 strikes and 15 balls.

A single by Joey Starks put Dwight Varsity Trojans on the board in the bottom of the first.

Dwight Varsity Trojans collected 11 hits in the game.

Evan Cox, Maddox DeLong, Ayden Collom, and Joey Starks each collected two hits for Dwight Varsity Trojans. Jackson Launius, Ethan Pakula, Maddox DeLong, and Joey Starks each drove in one run for Dwight Varsity Trojans.

May 11

Pontiac defeated the Dwight Trojans by a 10–0 score in Pontiac on Monday . The Trojans mustered only two hits in the game by Jacob Wilkey and Evan Cox. Joey Starks was the losing pitcher, throwing 2 innings and allowing six runs. Dwight’s next game is in Joliet at the stadium versus Serena on Tuesday for the 5:30 start. Overall record is now 17–10.

May 8

The Trojans picked up a nonconference win over the visiting Hinckley Big Rock Royals by a score of 10–3. Jackson Launius had three hits, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Joey Starks added a single and a double with two runs. Asher Kargle had a key single. Mike Leithliter also singled. Jacob Wilkey pitched 5 masterful innings recording 10 strikeouts and 1 walk and no earned runs. The Trojans extend their win streak and their overall record to 17–9. Next game is at Pontiac on Monday 4:30.

May 7

The Trojans picked up another win Thursday with a 9-4 victory over Midland. Evan Cox, ran his pitching record to a perfect 6–0 by recording seven strikeouts and only two walks and 3 earned runs.

Joey Starks continue his hitting by collecting two doubles and a triple. Jackson Launius had three hits and two runs scored and Ayden Collom added 2 singles. Maddux Delong contributed a key Rbi single late in the game. The Trojans now have a 16–9 record and host Hinckley Big Rock Friday.

May 5

On Tuesday in Midland, the Trojans played very well and came away with a 10–4 win over the Timberwolves. Ayden Collom had 2 RBIs on the day Including a first inning home run as lead off. Jacob Wilkey had 2 homers and knocked in three runs. Evan Cox continued to contribute with 3 hits and 3 runs scored. Sophomore Kayden Wood contributed 2 doubles. Joey Starks picked up his 6th win of the season on the mound. Their record is now 15–9. The Trojans will host Midland on Thursday, which will be the last conference game of the season. First pitch is at 4:30 pm. “ We did a nice job offensively today,” said Coach McDowell. “ We had a season high 8 extra base hits against a college bound pitcher.”

TROJAN TIDBITS:

* Along with being 5–0 as a pitcher. Senior Evan Cox Is among the area leaders on stolen bases with 14 and runs scored with 27.

* Jake Wilkey has overtaken the team lead with 4 home runs and 24 RBIs.

* Joey Starks, a 4-yearr starter, recorded his 20th career pitching win.

The Trojans will be hosting the upcoming Regional Tournament as well as the Sectional Tournament the following week

May 1

The Trojans lost on the road Friday at Peru, Saint Bede Bay score 14–2. Three Trojan pitchers had trouble finding a strike zone and walks led to a rash of runs for Saint Bede. Evan Cox continued his hot hitting with a single and double. Other hitters included Ayden Collom , Jackson Launius and Joey Starks. Overall record is now 14–9.

April 30

For the second time in as many games, the Trojans rallied in the seventh inning to come back and beat the Seneca Irish. In a rare night game in Seneca, Dwight was trailing 4 to 2 entering the last inning and after a Maddux Delong walk successive doubles by Ayden Cullom, Evan Cox, and Joey Starks were the key hits. Cox scored the winning run on a Balk play at 3rd base to make the score 5–4. The Trojans got big defensive plays in the last inning from Kayden Wood on a great catch in left field and Evan Cox leaped high to snag a line drive to end the game with the winning runs on. Jake Wilkey was masterful allowing only two earned runs to go with eight strikeouts and no walks. Wilkey finished the game throwing 80% strikes. The win gives the Trojans a 14–8 record with a game tomorrow at Peru Saint Bede. “Another great win”, said veteran coach Jerry McDowell. “This has to be the fourth game we have won in the last inning we keep battling to the end. That’s a good sign.”

April 29

Evan Cox provided two hits and was the winning pitcher as the Trojans defeated Putnam County at home 10–5. Cock scattered seven hits to go with three strikeouts in picking up his fifth win of the season against no losses. Joey Starks added three hits and three RBIs. Ayden Collom , And Maddox DeLong added two hits and two run score , but the big hit of the game was Jake Wilkey who provided a three run homer in the third inning to put the Trojans by 5runs. Dwight record is now 13–8.

April 28

The Trojans rallied with two runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Seneca Irish 4-3. Trailing in the bottom of the sixth Jackson Launius single scoring Asher Kargle and Jake Wilkey doubled to bring in Kayden Wood. Still down two runs in the seventh with one out Evan Cox singled Stoll second and scored on an error to tie the score at 3. After a Joey Starks single and to walks. Launius Then delivered his second hit of the game with a line drive to plate the winning run.

Joey Starks picked up the victory giving up five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Trojans now hold a 12–8 record and host Putnam County tomorrow at 4:30.

April 23

In a wild game that saw seven lead changes the Trojans came out on the short end of a 11–10 defeat. The Trojans scored four runs in the seventh inning with two out to tie the score. After Aydan Colloms 2nd home run put the Trojans ahead 10-9 in the eighth inning, Putnam County came back with runs on a wild pitch and squeeze to win the game. The loss dropped the Trojans record to 11–8. Along with his two home runs, Collom added a single and three RBI’s. Jackson Launius continued his torrid swinging with two hits and three RBIs. Kayden Wood added two hits and two runs scored and Joey Starks added a key game-tying single. Dwight’s next game is Monday when they host Putnam County

April 22

The Trojans traveled to Gilman to take on Iroquois West Wednesday and came home with a 10–7 win. Dwight lead by score of 10–0 after five innings and then held on for the win. Their record is now 11–7. Ayden Collom grinded through 5 innings on his first start of the year and gave up only three hits and one earned run. Collom also scored three runs in the lead-off position. Jackson Launius came in and got a two out save in the 7th inning. Joey Starks, Evan Cox, and Lanius all had two hits. Kayden Wood came up three big RBIs. Dwight travels to Putnam County in a conference game on Thursday

April 20

The Trojans came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard by at home on Monday, losing to Peru Saint Bede by score of 13–0. Losing pitcher was Joey Starks, who pitched four innings and allowed 5 runs with 5 strikeouts and 5 walks. He was followed to the mound by Jacob Wilkey and Jackson Launius. Leading hitters for the Trojans with two hits, each included Maddux Delong and Ayden Collom. “ This was very disappointing”, said Coach Jerry McDowell. “ This was not one of our better efforts. We have to get more consistent”

Dwight’s record now stands at 10–7 With a game at Clifton Central on Tuesday

April 18

Dwight Trojan baseball got back on the winning track with a 9–4 when over Ridgeview on Saturday . Evan Cox hurled three hitless innings to go five strikeouts and only one walk. Cox helped himself out by scoring three runs at the plate. Ayden Cullom got on base all four times and had two RBIs. Kayden Wood continued his improvement during the course of the year by going 2-2. Zack Bumpous and Maddux Delong also added singles. This makes the Trojan’s record 10–6. Dwight will be in action next at home on Monday vs Saint Bede.

April 16

The Trojans were shut out at a home by an undefeated Ottawa Marquette team by a score of 8–0. Joey Starks was the losing pitcher giving up three runs in three innings of work. Jackson Launius was the leading hitter with a single and double. Kayden Wood added a single in the 6th inning.

The Trojans’ record dropped to 9-6. Dwight will host Ridgeview on Saturday

April 14

The Trojans came out swinging the bats at Ottawa Marquette on Tuesday. They scored three runs in the first inning to jump on the states number 1 team only to succumb to 12 walks and 16 hits which led to a 20–7 victory for the Marquette Crusaders.

the Jake Wilkey was the starter of three Trojan pitchers on a day. Joey Starks led off with a double and later singled to lead the hitting. Other hitters included Evan Cox, Jackson Launius, and Zack Bumpous adding a big two run single. Dwight will now host Ottawa Marquette on Thursday, weather pending. Overall record is now 9–5.

April 10

The Trojans traveled to Braidwood on Friday and Soundly defeated the comets by a score of 5–0.

Evan Cox was masterful on the mound tossing a four hitter to go with three strikeouts and no walks.

Jackson Launius supplied the power with a double and triple. Joey Starks added a two run homer in the fifth inning. Sophomore Kayden Wood added a key single early in the game. ”This was nice to see,“ said Coach Jerry McDowell. ”We played one of our worst games of the season last night and this was great to see a bounce back. We had a Good week going 4–1.”

The Trojan’s now sport a 9–4 record.

April 9

On Thursday at Roanoke, the Trojans took a shellacking by a score of 18–4. The Trojan hitters were Asher Kargle with a two run homer and Joey Starks with a two run double. Jake Wilkey was the losing pitcher. The loss drops the Trojans record to 8–4. Dwight is at Reed Custer tomorrow at 4:30

April 8

The Trojans picked up their fifth win in a row at home with a 7 to 3 victory over Gardner South Wilmington. Starter Evan Cox threw 2 hitless innings. Ayden Cullom picked up the save by throwing 3 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts.

Jacob Wilkey had two hits with an RBI single. Maddux Delong played down a perfect bunt and recorded 2 rbis.

Evan Cox continued his hot on base streak and scored 2 runs. He has been a big reason the Trojans have won five games in a row at home. Cox has reached base 13 times in that stretch.

Jackson Launius and Kayden Wood each recorded Rbi singles. With a 8–3 record the Trojans travel to Roanoke Benson Thursday , and Reed Custer on Friday

April 7

The Trojans kept up their winning ways by winning a big conference game at home over Roanoke Benson by score of 5–2. Joey Starks hurled a 5 hitter With 6 strikeouts and only 1 walk to pick up his 4th win of the season.

Jackson Launius, Joey Starks, and Evan Cox all collected two big hits each in the game. Cox along with Kayden Wood each scored 2 runs.

The Trojan’s now have a 7–3 record and host GSW tomorrow

April 6

After falling behind 11 – 6, the Trojans rallied at home by scoring three runs in the sixth inning, followed by three more runs in the seventh to take an exciting 13–12 win over Beecher. In the 7th inning after back-to-back walks, Joey Starks singled , Evan Cox singled and Jacob Wilkey came up with a clutch to run double to knock in Starks and Cox with the winning run.

Ayden Cullom had two clutch hits and pitched the last inning striking out all three men he faced picking up the win. Asher Kargle pitched the sixth inning and recorded two key strikeouts.

Jacob Wilkey was the hitting star of the game collecting four hits and five RBIs. Joey Starks was a big key scoring four runs.

“We did not play well tonight,“ said Coach Jerry McDowell. “We gotta play better and throw more strikes. Nice to see the rally to come back and win. Trojans now have a 6-3 record with a big conference matchup tomorrow vs Roanoke Benson who has a 8-1 record.

April 3

The Trojans traveled to Henry on Friday and lost by Score of 5–2. A sluggish first inning spelled doom for Dwight as Henry scored five runs in the first that held up for the rest of the game. Ayden Collom Led the team of three hits. Evan Cox pitched two perfect innings in relief and added two hits. Joey Starks also tall a loan single. “ This was a frustrating loss,” Said Coach, Jerry McDowell. “ We had several chances to make things happen and stranded 11 runners in the game. We got too far behind and couldn’t catch up”. Overall record is now five wins and three losses. The Trojan’s are at home Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week

March 31

The Trojans continued their winning streak by winning their fifth game in a row by score of 4–1 over Henry-Senachwine . Joey Starks picked up his second win of the season by Spinning a three hitter to go along with three walks and 12 strikeouts. Evan Cox come in and got the last out for the safe.

Jackson Launius continued his clutch hitting by collecting a two run double in the third inning. Maddux Delong scored two runs with two hits and Michael Leithliter and Carson Sandeno got Rbi groundouts. Dwight now a 5–2 record.

Dwight Senior picture Joey Starks led the road to victory Tuesday with a 12 strike out performance

The Dwight (IL) varsity baseball team won Tuesday’s home conference game against Henry-Senachwine (Henry, IL) by a score of 4-1.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Henry-Senachwine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2 Dwight 0 1 0 3 0 0 – 4 9 2 Overall 5-2 Conference 3-0

March 28

The Trojans continued their winning ways picking up their fourth straight win with a 8–2 when at home over Somonauk. Jacob Wilkey was a key player in the game with two doubles at the plate and five strong innings on the mound. Wilkie ended up with 5 innings pitched, allowing only four hits and collecting

Eight strikeouts.

Jackson Launius continued his hot

hitting by going 3–3 at the plate With two RBIs and one run score . Maddux Delong added 2 singles And a run scored. Ethan Pakula brought in a run with a single in the sixth inning. “ for the second day in a row, we played really well “ Coach, Jerry . “ we Ran the bases, nice and laid down for good bunts today. “ Dwight‘s record now stands at 4–2.

March 27

The Trojans traveled to Jacksonville to participate in the jamboree and came away with a 7–0 victory over Winnebago. The wind marks the third straight for Dwight and ups the record to 3–2. Joey Starks (7 ks) , Jacob Wilkey , and Jackson Lanious Combined on a three hitter.

Ayden Collom was the big hitter with a single double and sacrifice fly. Wilky contributed a big two run homer in the third inning. .

Dwight will host Somonauk Saturday at 11.

March 26

The Trojans picked up their second straight win With a hard fought 4–3 win at Home over Streator Woodland. Despite only getting hits from Jake Wilkey and Evan Cox The Trojans did enough to hang onto the win . Cox was The key in the game by allowing only one earned run to go with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“ We Will get better “ said Coach, Jerry .McDowell. “ We got some guys slow out of the gates not swinging the bat very well right now.

Our pitching and defense is saving us right now”

March 24

The Trojans picked up their first win of the season on the road with a score of 12–6 at Streator Woodland. Joey Starks was the winning pitcher, striking out 4 in two innings of work. Evan Cox led the offense with two hits and three runs scored. Asher Kargle added 2 doubles and three rbis. Carson Sandeno added a 3 run single and finished up pitching duties by striking out 5 and walking 3 in the last 2 innings.

March 23

The Dwight varsity baseball team suffered a tough home opening was at the hands of Fieldcrest by a score of 6 to 4. Even though the Trojans fell behind 5–0 and mustard only two hits in the game by Joey Starks and Jacob Wilkey, Trojans battle back and scored four runs in the sixth inning to make the game close. Jake boogie pitched well in defeat throwing four innings and collecting three strikeouts at one walk. Dwight‘s next game is Tuesday at Streator Woodland

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Fieldcrest 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 6 9 4 Dwight 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 4 2 3

The Dwight Trojan baseball team opened up their season with a 13–3 loss at Herscher. Dwight was ahead 3–2 after four innings, but then an eight run fifth inning put the game out out of hand. Joey Starks pitched well in the defeat throwing three innings, allowing three runs five strikeouts in two walks. Maddux Delong had 2 key hits While scoring one run and knocking in another. Evan Cox also had a Rbi double. Asher Kargle also added a double. The Trojans next game is at home on Monday versus Fieldcrest 4:30