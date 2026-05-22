REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On May 20, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Jodi Lancaster as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you note was received from the family of Theresa McNamara for a memorial donation in her name. A thank-you letter was also received from METAvivor Research for the donation from DTHS Volleyball from their V olley for the Cure night.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. Mr. Pittenger addressed some policy issues that he and the School Improvement Team want to change, including eligibility and late work. He wants to move from a (1) F policy to a (2) F policy for eligibility, which is more in line with other schools and the IHSA. He also wants to switch the date from Monday to Friday for running the eligibility list, which allows more time for coaches to prepare if a student athlete becomes ineligible. For late work, he is proposing a sliding scale for grading, with the best possible grade for late work being a C. The Board was supportive of these changes. Mr. Pittenger also reviewed MAP and Pre-ACT data with the Board.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that the Track renovation begins on June 1st and the stadium will be closed to all as of that date.

Mr. DeLong reported that he has received the EA V from the counties and the overall EA V came in $2M less than expected, which makes our rate increase slightly from 2.332 to 2.339. This is a point of frustration with the county estimates being off as much as they were this year. However, for us as wealready leave $1.5M on the table by not taxing to the max that we could legally ask for, so it does not change our extension.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that Graduation is Friday, May 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in Kresl Gymnasium.

He also reminded the Board that the Triple-I Conference will be November 20-22 in Chicago and anyone that wants to attend needs to let the District Office know.

Mr. DeLong would like to start looking at tailoring our curriculum and approach to meet the needs of individual students as demographics have changed over the last several years and the expectation of college attendance has lessened. He discussed that school in general looks like it always has and still tends to be very traditional. He noted that our enrollment is small enough that we can afford to work towards this goal of getting a more tailored experience for all students, including those that intend to work or go into the trades after high school. He and Mr. Pittenger, along with the new curriculum director, intend to start working with a committee to achieve this goal for our students in the upcoming years.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the April 15, 2026 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Authorize payment of June 2026 bills

4) Approve resignation, Steven Turner, Math Teacher

5) Approve employment, Heather Boucher, Paraprofessional

6) Approve employment, Brittany V ogt, CNA/Paraprofessional

7) Approve employment Kristin Pruitt, Freshman Class Sponsor

8) Approve employment, Margaret Donovan, Summer Worker

9) Approve employment, Savannah Magee, Trojan Guard Coach

10) Approve employment, Jennifer Franklin, Cheer Coach

11) Approve employment, Sherri Brewer, Sub Bus Driver

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the second reading of a change to Board Policy 7:40, which would allow local, non-public students to participate in certain clubs or programs under certain conditions.

Mr. DeLong reviewed the Intergovernmental Agreement with GSWHS regarding their dance team, Spiritline for 2026-27 and 2027-28. He noted that GSW has tabled this agreement due to changes they want to make with their students. Due to these changes, we need to approve an updated agreement which would now allow our girls to choose to try out for cheer and dance. With the previous agreement, GSW students had to be on both the dance team and the cheer squad. Now they are allowing their students to choose if they want to try out for both or not.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong held the first reading of PRESS Policy 121 Updates, which focus on the Open Meetings Act and FOIA compliance, Title IX guidelines, student privacy and AI.

Mr. DeLong presented the list of Fall and Winter Coaches and Sponsors to be hired for the 2026-27 school year.

Included in the packet is the list of 2026-27 Board Meeting dates and times.

Entered into Executive Session at 6:47 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Exited Executive Session at 6:49 p.m.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board that instead of the regular meeting in June, there will be a joint session with the GS on Wednesday, June 24th in the HS Library at 5 pm.

adjourned the meeting at 6:49 p.m.