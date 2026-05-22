Create, explore, and let your imagination run wild at the Art in Nature event at Fugate Woods.

Pontiac IL

The natural landscape of Central Illinois is like a giant, ever-changing canvas filled with vibrant colors, interesting textures, unique shapes, and playful patterns of light and shadow. It’s the perfect place to spark creativity and have fun exploring nature.

Discover how nature can inspire creativity and imagination at Art in Nature at Fugate Woods, rural Fairbury, on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to Noon. Families and visitors of all ages are invited to create, explore, and imagine together while enjoying the beauty of nature. This fun, hands-on program encourages participants to connect with nature through artistic expression, offering a wonderful opportunity to get inspired, make memories, and experience the joy of creating outdoors.







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Participants can experiment with solar paper, natural dyes, journaling, and a variety of other media to create unique, nature-themed works of art inspired by the surrounding landscape. This engaging event blends art, discovery, and environmental appreciation in a welcoming, family-friendly setting.

Fugate Woods is located at 23450 E. 1000 North Road, Fairbury, IL. Registration is limited, so register today at go.illinois.edu/ArtinNature to reserve your spot!