The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2026 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Buckingham: Madison Bertrand, Delaney Rogers and Hailey Zalud.

Cabery: Andrew Nelson.

Essex: Ethan Kennedy.

Herscher: Darian Berns, Ben Douglas, Chase Elzinga and Magdalena Torres

Reddick: Brett Martin and Charles Ruder.

Saunemin: Rebekah Hendershott.

South Wilmington: Hannah Frescura.

Union Hill: Brayden Crews.