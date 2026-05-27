The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2026 term.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.
Buckingham: Madison Bertrand, Delaney Rogers and Hailey Zalud.
Cabery: Andrew Nelson.
Essex: Ethan Kennedy.
Herscher: Darian Berns, Ben Douglas, Chase Elzinga and Magdalena Torres
Reddick: Brett Martin and Charles Ruder.
Saunemin: Rebekah Hendershott.
South Wilmington: Hannah Frescura.
Union Hill: Brayden Crews.