The following area students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2026 term.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
Buckingham: Lillian Fenton.
Clifton: Brenda Blankenship, Chase Fieleke, Kyle Gifford, Dreya Griffith, Noah Lundmark, Tyson Orosco, Hannah Poffinbarger, Makenna Reick, Gracie Schroeder, Noelia Serrano and Libby Smith.
Coal City: Melody Hamerla and Gabriel McHugh.
Cullom: Addisyn Rock.
Dwight: Luke Gallet.
Emington: Robert Corp.
Essex: Krystina Morman and Preston Pfeiffer.
Herscher: Reese Bisaillon, Kacie Brown, Gracie Carson, Noel Ealy, Alyssa Gaddis, Robbie Landeck and Kiley Scanlon.
Reddick: Charlie Berry, Austin Buckley, Clara Fisher and Brayden Joyce.
Rossville: Caden Keleminic.