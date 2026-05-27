The following area students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2026 term.

To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.

Buckingham: Lillian Fenton.

Clifton: Brenda Blankenship, Chase Fieleke, Kyle Gifford, Dreya Griffith, Noah Lundmark, Tyson Orosco, Hannah Poffinbarger, Makenna Reick, Gracie Schroeder, Noelia Serrano and Libby Smith.

Coal City: Melody Hamerla and Gabriel McHugh.

Cullom: Addisyn Rock.

Dwight: Luke Gallet.

Emington: Robert Corp.

Essex: Krystina Morman and Preston Pfeiffer.

Herscher: Reese Bisaillon, Kacie Brown, Gracie Carson, Noel Ealy, Alyssa Gaddis, Robbie Landeck and Kiley Scanlon.

Reddick: Charlie Berry, Austin Buckley, Clara Fisher and Brayden Joyce.

Rossville: Caden Keleminic.





