Scholastic Bowl: The Trojan Scholastic Bowl Team traveled to Seneca for IHSA Regionals last night. The Trojans were victorious in their match against St. Anne with Dwight scoring 320 to St. Anne’s 240. The Trojan-SchoBo-Team then advanced to the semi-final round facing Beecher. Dwight & Beecher tied one another SEVEN times throughout their match which came down to the last question set, ultimately they fell just short to Beecher with a final score of 330 to Dwight’s 300. The Trojans, led by captain Addison Eggenberger, fielded 24 tossups for the day. Mike Josefik had 10, Addison- 6, Anson Lucas-5, and Luke Josefik-3. Teammate Alyssa Beier assisted with bonuses.