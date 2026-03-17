Weather permitting the Dwight Trojan varsity baseball team will open up a season on Wednesday, March 18 as They host Somonauk on Wednesday and Herscher on Thursday.

Veteran coach Jerry McDowell will be at the helm of the Trojans for His third season as the Trojans try to improve on their back to back 25 win seasons. Also coaching on the varsity is Dennis Dunlap and mickey Mcdowell, who led the junior high program to their first regional Championship in 15 years Earlier this fall.

This year‘s team will be led by senior Joey Starks (p/ss). Starks led last year‘s team with an 8–2 record and at the plate a 435 batting average. Starks was rewarded with his efforts with a 1st team Allstate Selection.

Other key contributors include 3 yr starter Evan Cox with a sub 1 ERA and a 397 on base percentage. Ayden Collom Returns to an infield spot, hoping to improve on his 283 batting average. Collom Duran Duran Duran Duran will start the season leading off. Another pitcher looking to contribute heavily as Jacob Wilkey, who was a perfect 5-0 on the mound last year. Fellow sr Maddox DeLong will be looked up upon As a key contributor and man centerfield for the Trojans. “ We are looking forward to getting the season started” , said coach McDowell.

We have a very competitive schedule and with only 13 on our roster, we’ve got to stay Healthy in order to be competitive game in game out. We are looking for some of our inexperienced players to step up. So far in the preseason, we have done a nice job in the field house preparing and getting the arms in shape. They are working really hard right now and that will pay dividends going down the road later in the year.