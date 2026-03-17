Weather permitting the Dwight Trojan varsity baseball team will open up a season on Wednesday, March 18 as They host Somonauk on Wednesday and Herscher on Thursday.
Other key contributors include 3 yr starter Evan Cox with a sub 1 ERA and a 397 on base percentage. Ayden Collom Returns to an infield spot, hoping to improve on his 283 batting average. Collom Duran Duran Duran Duran will start the season leading off. Another pitcher looking to contribute heavily as Jacob Wilkey, who was a perfect 5-0 on the mound last year. Fellow sr Maddox DeLong will be looked up upon As a key contributor and man centerfield for the Trojans. “ We are looking forward to getting the season started” , said coach McDowell.