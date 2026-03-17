The Joliet Slammers Announce Hitting Coach

Veteran Hitting Coach Luis Reyes Hired to Lead Slammers Offense

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce the addition of Luis Reyes as the club’s hitting coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Reyes joins the Slammers after spending the last four seasons as a hitting coach in the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system. During his time in the organization, he worked with four first-round draft picks and helped develop four players who reached the Major Leagues.

In 2023, Reyes helped lead the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a franchise-record of 103 home runs while the club led the Florida State League in slugging percentage (.388). The following year, in 2024, his hitters ranked second in the league in slugging percentage (.363).

Reyes also brings valuable international professional experience to the Slammers. In 2023, he served as the assistant hitting coach and first base coach for the Caribes de Anzoátegui in the Venezuelan Winter League in his hometown of Puerto La Cruz. In 2024, he worked as a hitting analyst for Team Venezuela during the WBSC Premier12 tournament held in Mexico and Japan.

Before entering professional baseball, Reyes spent eight seasons coaching at the collegiate level, at schools like Clark University, Murray State College, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Texas A&M International University.

With Reyes joining the staff, the Slammers continue to strengthen their player development resources as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Slammers will open up their 2026 season on Friday, May 8th at 6:35pm against the Washington Wild Things! Single game, season, group, and suite packages are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 promotional schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today!