Front Left to Right: Harper Simmons, Laci Bryant, Keira Cole & Charlotte Murphy.

Top Left to Right: Head Coach Macy McDowell, Allie Prohaska, Kenley Kruger, Lyla Wilkinson, Maisie Hunt, Kayla Cole, Avery Bauer & Assistant Coach Alanna Reeder.

The 8th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Morton Grove Crescents on Monday, March 16 in two matches 25-2 & 25-16 to receive the sectional title. Every player contributed greatly and had a blast playing one last time on their home court this season. They will be traveling to State on Friday @ Auburn High School for a 4:30 game against Springfield Christian.