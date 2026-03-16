The team defeated Dolton Roosevelt in two sets 25-12, 25-10. They will now travel to Brimfield High School this Friday to take on Buffalo Tri-City in the first round of the State Finals!

Congratulations to Sadie Farrero for earning the Outstanding Sportsmanship pin for the Sectional match and Kenzie Christensen who earned the Sportsmanship Pin last week at the Regional Championship.