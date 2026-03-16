The team defeated Dolton Roosevelt in two sets 25-12, 25-10. They will now travel to Brimfield High School this Friday to take on Buffalo Tri-City in the first round of the State Finals!
Congratulations to Sadie Farrero for earning the Outstanding Sportsmanship pin for the Sectional match and Kenzie Christensen who earned the Sportsmanship Pin last week at the Regional Championship.
Back row: Assistant Coach Nina Siano , Coach Heather Muzzarelli, Mia Frig, Autumn Hencinski, Sadie Farrero, Kinley Delk, Milia Garcia, Coach Lauren Vitko, Assistant Coach Grace Vitko
Front Row: Mia Olson, Addie Slegl, Kenzie Christensen, Mya Rodriguez, Anna Woodworth, Cece Vitko
Sadie Farrero, Outstanding Sportsmanship pin from the Sectional game
Kenzie Christensen, Sportsmanship Pin from Regional Championship