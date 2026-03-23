SENECA’S LILLY PEIFER RECOGNIZED AS A 2026 STATE FFA PROFICIENCY WINNER

Lilly was selected as the State FFA SOE Award Winner in Arts, Communication, and Design. Seneca is a member of the Seneca FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. The Illinois FFA recognizes students in six different Supervised Occupational Experience (SOE) areas based on their work-based learning experiences outside of the classroom. SOE students are asked What lessons have you learned in your agriculture courses that assist you in your SOE? As well, how has your SOE prepared you for careers in the agriculture industry and what careers might those be?

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SOEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating a business, working or serving an internship at a business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Lilly was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Mt. Zion High School, Mt. Zion, IL on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Lilly is the daughter of Kurt and Christen from Mazon.

Lilly was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee in this area.

Lilly has been involved in the following other agriculture education and FFA activities: State FFA Band, the Vet Science CDE, Serving as a Chapter officer the past 2 years, and other various activities through the chapter. Mr. Christian and Mrs. Hatton are the agriculture teachers and FFA Advisor at Seneca High School.

Lilly will receive a plaque for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement at the 98th Illinois FFA State Convention, June 9 – 11, 2026. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.