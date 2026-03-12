Seed Library returns to Dwight’s library

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight is pleased to bring back our popular Seed Library for another season, this time with two all-new sponsors, High Mowing Organic Seeds and Burpee. These two companies have donated the seeds to provide our patrons with fresh options for vegetables, herbs, and flowers. All district residents are welcome to stop by and pick out some free seed packets.

Currently, vegetable seeds available include: red cored Chantenay carrot, new red fire lettuce, scarlet kale, kaleidoscope salad mix, golden acre cabbage, salad bowl lettuce, Belstar broccoli, Waltham 29 broccoli, freckles lettuce, De Cicco broccoli, mirage corn, tat soi Asian green, mammoth melting snow pea, tiara cabbage, Jack Be Little pumpkin, Covina broccoli, pink beauty radish, tango celery, Fordhook giant chard, Tokyo bekana, Amish paste tomato, calibra onion, green towers romaine lettuce, early perfection peas, kaleidoscope blend carrot, orange pepperoncini hot pepper, Italian pepperoncini hot pepper, Habanero blend hot pepper, hot salsa blend hot pepper, piñata blend hot pepper, silver queen hybrid sweet corn, summer squash, Adona cauliflower, and Forrester Romano bush beans.

Flower seeds available include: Lion’s mouth snapdragon, colorful sunflowers, Goldy double sunflower, yellow zinnia, Barlow’s doubles mixed colors columbine, purple coneflower, alyssum, black eyed Susans, busy bee sunflower, lupine, and lemonade cosmos.

Herb seeds available include: Santo cilantro, laica parsley, sweet basil, dill, and chives.