Red Cross asks you to TEST your smoke alarms

as you TURN your clocks forward this weekend

Working smoke alarms cut risk of home fire deaths in half

March 6, 2026 – Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 8 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to TEST their smoke alarms as they TURN their clocks forward to make sure the devices are working.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to get out,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO of the Illinois Red Cross. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place. When you turn your clocks forward this weekend, test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

SMOKE ALARMS When turning your clocks forward this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, that’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it's too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching "American Red Cross" in app stores.

