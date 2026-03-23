Public About New Wave of Fraudulent DMV Penalty Text Scams

Do Not Respond or Open Links to Unsolicited Texts and Report the Message to scamalert@ilsos.gov

Secretary Alexi Giannoulias is warning residents about a new surge in text message scams that falsely claim to be from the Illinois Secretary of State or the DMV. These messages threaten vehicle registration suspension, license penalties or other enforcement actions if an individual does not click a link or pay an alleged fine. The Secretary of State’s office is urging the public to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited messages.

Scammers have recently escalated their tactics, crafting messages that look increasingly official by referencing fabricated regulations, deadlines or penalty commencement dates. Many of the texts cite an upcoming enforcement date and list severe consequences to pressure recipients into acting quickly. These schemes are designed to create panic and trick individuals into surrendering money or personal information.

What to Do if You Receive a Suspicious Text:

Do not click the link.

Do not reply.

Do not provide personal or financial information.

Report the message by forwarding it to scamalert@ilsos.gov.

“These text messages look legitimate and are designed to frighten people into acting quickly before they have time to think,” Giannoulias said. “Our office will never send a text message demanding payment or threatening to suspend someone’s license. If you receive a message like this, remember it’s a scam – plain and simple. Do not click the link and please report the message to scamalert@ilsos.gov.”

The Secretary of State’s office only sends text messages to remind customers about scheduled DMV appointments. It does not send texts related to driver’s license status, vehicle registration issues or enforcement actions.