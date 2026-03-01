Pedaling for Parkinson’s Exercise Class Expanded at Morris Hospital YMCA

February 23, 2026, MORRIS, IL – In response to community need, Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have expanded their free Pedaling for Parkinson’s exercise class by adding an additional session. The class is now being offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave. The class is free and open to the community without requiring YMCA membership.

Taught by Morris Hospital Wellness staff with support from physical therapy assistants and YMCA Wellness staff, Pedaling for Parkinson’s is designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease optimize their physical function by improving their gait, balance, speech, handwriting, and overall endurance. Participants must receive approval from their doctor prior to attending class.

Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic found that individuals with Parkinson’s can experience a 35 percent reduction in symptoms by riding an indoor stationary bicycle for one hour three days a week. While cycling is not a cure for Parkinson’s disease, there is compelling evidence that shows pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace may change the life of someone living with Parkinson’s disease.