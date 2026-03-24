Thomas “Bubbles” Burkhardt, 67, Dwight IL, a husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on March 23rd, 2026, surrounded by his family leaving behind a legacy built on love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. His presence filled every room with warmth, and his spirit touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Born on February 15, 1959, to the late Richard and Fern Burkhardt, Tom grew up with a strong sense of loyalty, humor, and determination—qualities that shaped him throughout his life.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandy Burkhardt who he married in 2017. He leaves behind his children, who were his greatest pride: Faith (Nick) Lavezzi, Katie (Pete) Stanton, and Justin (Shelly) Burkhardt. Tom’s joy only grew as his family expanded with his grandchildren: Payton (Kellen) Kocher, Sydney Christensen, Lola Lavezzi, Austin (Eloise), Lane and Waylon Burkhardt, Owen and Claire Stanton. Stepchildren, Hope (Jason) Thomas, and Brian (Melony) Burgess. And step grandchildren Dylan Thomas, Jacob, and Emma Burgess. He also leaves behind two nieces, and a life-long friend Brad Kinkade.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, each of whom he held close in his heart.

Tom retired in 2020 from LyondellBasell, where he built lasting friendships and earned the respect of colleagues who admired his humor, and easygoing nature.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Tom’s competitive spirit and natural athletic ability were evident from an early age. He was a standout athlete “back in the day,” and he continued to play softball for many years on the Ron-De-Voo team, finally hanging up his cleats at age 40. Whether cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Ohio State, or the Chicago Bears, Tom’s enthusiasm for his teams was unmatched—win or lose, he was loyal to the core.

Some of Tom’s happiest memories were made fishing at the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club, where he spent countless hours with his children, teaching them patience, appreciation for nature, and the joy of a quiet morning on the water. He later found a different kind of freedom riding his Harley, embracing the open road with the same passion he brought to every part of his life. Joy rides in his truck with his wife to Frankenmuth, Michigan. His loyal dog, Ally, was never far from his side, offering companionship that brought him comfort and joy.

Tom will be remembered for his deep devotion to his family, his passion for life, his stubborn streak that often made those around him smile, and the simple pleasures that defined who he was. His absence leaves a profound void, but his free spirit and the memories he created will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hager Memorial Home of Dwight, online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.