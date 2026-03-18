Patricia “Ann” Naretto, 73, of Odell, Illinois, passed away at 8:14 P.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 W. Hamilton St., Odell, IL. 60460. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, March 20, 2026 @ St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, Il. Interment will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell, Il.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes of Pontiac has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Ann was born on August 20, 1952, in Charleston, South Carolina. The daughter of John Russell and Theresa Frances (Craddock) Dunham. She was united in marriage to Alan Joseph Naretto on April 27, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL.

Ann is survived by her loving husband Alan J. Naretto; her two sons, David (Kristi) Naretto, Eric (Amanda) Naretto, her ten grandchildren; her one sister, Becky (Travis) Simmons; her four brothers, Tom (Laurie) Dunham, Bill (Julie) Dunham, Tim (Kathy) Dunham and Joe (Mary) Dunham; her brother-in-law, Pat Bennington; her sisters-in-law, Shari Dunham and Beth Dunham and Paula (Chuck) Roper and Laurie Naretto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sue Bennington; her three brothers, Mike Dunham, Bob Dunham and Rick Dunham; and her brother-in-law, Brian Naretto.

Ann attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Pontiac Township High School. She graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in elementary education. Her career began at South Wilmington Grade School and continued at St. Paul Catholic School, where she spent 20 years dedicated to her students and church community.

Family and friends were very important to Ann. She cherished the titles of “Mom” and “Mimi”. She was so very proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved attending their sporting events, dance recitals, plays, and school programs. She loved to share stories about them with her former classmates and Book Club friends. Ann enjoyed gathering with her friends because she knew no matter how sick or tired she felt, laughter really was the best medicine!

Ann was an avid college basketball fan and looked forward to watching DePaul and Gonzaga play during March Madness. She also was a die-hard Cubs fan. She supported them through the ups and downs and was so happy to see them win the World Series in 2016. As for football, Ann was enamored with Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow but declared herself a Bears fan. Ann also spent a great deal of time watching the news and discussing current events with anyone willing to talk. Her opinions were strong and she would not compromise her beliefs to appease anyone. She believed in the Golden Rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew 7:12). Ann found McDonald’s UNSWEET tea the ultimate refreshment. Not a day went by that she didn’t have at least one glass of their tea. And finally…books. Ann loved books. She had a relationship with them. They transported her into the past, introduced her to new friends and places, and allowed her to live many, many lives that only exist between the covers of a book. Her only regret was “there will never be enough time to read all the books I have collected”. So, we ask, to honor Ann, pick up a book and lose yourself in the wonder of the story.

Memorial donations in Ann’s name may be made to Odell Public Library, St. Paul’s Catholic Church or St. Paul’s Catholic School.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.