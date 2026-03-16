James D. Meece, 81, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away at 9:24 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. He was born in Pontiac, Illinois to the late Delno Meece and Lura (Stephens) Meece.

James proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. In October of 1967, he married the love of his life, Sandra (Marx) Meece, beginning a marriage that spanned decades of devotion and family.

He retired after 35 years as an accountant for Caterpillar. James had a deep love for sports, especially cheering on the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was actively involved in his children’s activities when they were younger, even serving as their coach. An avid runner, he proudly qualified for the Boston Marathon. James also enjoyed playing and watching golf and traveling extensively throughout his life.

In addition to his loving wife, Sandra, he is survived by his daughter, Danielle Casey (Corey); his grandchildren, Riley Casey, Keagan Meece, and Kennedy Meece, and his daughter-in-law, Trisha Meece. He is also survived by his sister, Gretta Giacometti and a sister-in-law, Bev Meece, also many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Meece; his siblings, Jack S. Meece, Janet (Meece) Joyce, Gayle (Meece) Clapp, Lynell (Meece) McGinnis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Dwight Methodist Church, 701 South Columbia Street, Dwight, Illinois 60420. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Avenue, Clarksville, Indiana 47129.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of James can be made to the Dwight Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.