New map celebrates Route 66 in Illinois ​

Road trip highlights, pit stop ideas for Mother Road’s 100th birthday

"The new Route 66 map is a must for enthusiasts and road trippers celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. "You can get your kicks with a detailed overview of the highway that's the best as it stretches across Illinois, highlighting towns large and small that are perfect for pit stops and Route 66's legendary roadside attractions." ​

With the centennial expected to unite preservationists, tourism leaders and enthusiasts from around the world, the map will provide a touchpoint in Illinois to help celebrate the past, with a look toward the next century of adventure on Route 66. ​

The map was developed in collaboration with the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

“The last Illinois Route 66 paper map was created in 1998, so it’s incredibly exciting to see a new version celebrating the Mother Road,” said Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway Executive Director Casey Claypool. “Route 66 has always been about Americana, nostalgia and the joy of the journey, so having something fresh that travelers can hold in their hands will spark curiosity and inspire road trips. We’re deeply grateful for the continued support from IDOT.”





The Illinois Route 66 Map is paid with funds from the Federal Highway Administration and published by IDOT on recycled paper. The map is printed with vegetable-based inks.

To request a map, complete the form at https://idot.click/map-request or email DOT.Maps@illinois.gov . Free copies also will be available at interstate rest areas.







