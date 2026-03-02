NEW DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET OPENS IN DWIGHT

Community Grand Opening Celebration with Giveaways Scheduled for Saturday, March 7

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – March 2, 2026 – Dollar General is excited to announce its new DG Market at 410 E Mazon St. in Dwight is now open! The new DG Market store features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry. To celebrate, the Company plans to host a grand opening event on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 8 a.m., which will include $10 complimentary gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags to the first 100 customers.

“We are excited to provide Dwight residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of business intelligence and development. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of our new Dwight store provides positive economic growth for the community through the creation of new jobs and career growth opportunities; increased accessibility to affordable products; the generation of tax revenue and access to Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. We strive to provide a pleasant shopping experience to customers and looking forward to being a strong business partner and good neighbor.”

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Dwight community as the store is expected to employ approximately 10-15 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Dwight store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $275 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 23.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.