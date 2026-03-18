The MVK Senior Citizens met at the Mazon American Legion on March 17, 2026 at noon for a delicious dinner catered by Hoffman House and Lisa through Community Nutrition Network. Our meals were free today paid for with the club treasury.

There were two representatives from Catholic Charities to talk to members about their programs for senior citizens.

President Beth Burns brought the meeting to order at 12:45 and led us in the Pledge to the Flag. The prayer was given by Nancy Johnson followed by a moment of silence. Secretary Nancy Johnson gave her report and it was stand approved as read.

There was 16 members and one guest present, Mary Lewandowski. Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report and was approved. Beth announced the upcoming Senior Expo in Morris and the Mazon Sesquicentennial. Door prizes were won by Bob, Charlotte, and Nancy.

The next meeting will be April 21 with lunch at noon consisting of ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cranberry roll, mandarin oranges, and milk or juice. Euchre at 10:30, Bingo after the meeting around 2 p.m. To register for meal call CNN (Meals on Wheels) at 815-941-1590.