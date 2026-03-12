March 11 Volleyball

Mavericks are now 17-4 on the season. The MVK Lady Mavericks 8th grade defeated Lockport Kelvin in the semi finals to advance to the championship with the scores of 25-18 & 25-20. The Mavericks worked hard & brought out the energy… with quite a few comebacks. They showed consistency at the serving line and aggressiveness at the net. Tomorrow they will go against the Lancers of Joliet Laraway for the fight for a regional title.

March 3 Volleyball

The MVK Lady Mavericks defeated Joliet Laraway in 3 tight matches 25-22, 25-16 & 25-23. The girls pulled through with their aggressive serves, and their thrilling excitement on the court. Tomorrow we’re back at it in the Regional Championship vs conference rival Gardner.

Feb 24 Volleyball The Lady Mavericks 6th & 8th grade team went against Saunemin Eagles last night and both teams came out victorious. The 6th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Eagles in 2 matches 25-11 & 25-23. It’s exciting to see how much the girls have improved since the beginning of the season. Their growth as a team with communication, aggressiveness & the strive to better themselves each & every has grown tremendously! The 8th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Eagles in 2 with the scores of 25-1 (Maisie Hunt who carried the team with her 15 service point run) & winning the second match 25-10. This group of girls have been so fun to watch these past seasons. You can tell how strong their bond is as a team & how well they can contribute to each other strategically as players. With it being 8th grade night the ladies kept their heads high & fought hard from beginning to end. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks are now 15-4 this season. Feb 23 Volleyball The Lady Mavericks traveled to Reed Custer last night and has a program sweep with both teams playing 2 matches & coming out victorious. 7th grade Mavericks won in 2 matches 25-18 & 25-16. Leading Scorers include… Avery Bauer: 7 service points & 6 aces Roqi Vought: 7 service points & 2 aces Keira Cole: 4 service points, 1 ace Charlotte Murphy: 3 service points, 1 ace & 1 dig Justina Hyzy: 2 service points Lili Brower: Contributed with a dig The 7th grade Mavericks are now 13-4 on this season. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks also defeated the Comets in 2 25-21 & 25-13. Leading Scorers include… Kenley Kruger: 7 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig & 1 kill Maisie Hunt: 3 service points, 1 ace & 1 kill Laci Bryant: 3 service points, 2 aces, 2 digs & 1 kill Lyla Wilkinson: 6 service points, 2 aces Allie Prohaska: 4 digs Keira Cole: 8 service points & 1 ace The 8th grade Lady Mavericks are now 14-4 this season. Come out to 8th grade night tonite vs Saunemin! Feb 5 Volleyball The Lady Mavericks went against the Wilmington Wildcats and came out with a program sweep from both the 7th grade & 8th grade. The 7th grade Lady Mavericks won in 2 matches: 25-11 & 25-13. They played their best game yet of the season & never stopped pushing forward. Leading Scorers include… Keira Cole: 16 service points, 2 aces & 3 digs Avery Bauer: 7 service points, 3 digs & 2 big blocks Charlotte Murphy: 5 service points, 1 dig Harper Helland: 2 service points, 1 ace & 4 digs Kenzie Hott-Jones, Roqi Vought & Reina Arnold: Each chipped in with 2 service points The 8th grade Lady Mavericks remain unstoppable and defeated the wildcats in two. 25-6 & 25-16. They’re truly a fun and enjoyable group to watch!! Leading scorers include… Maisie Hunt: 8 service points, 4 aces & 2 kills Laci Bryant: 5 service points, 3 aces & 5 digs Kenley Kruger: 4 service points, 2 aces, a season high of 8 kills & 1 dig Allie Prohaska, Lyla Wilkinson & Kayla Cole: Each had 2 digs for the night. Harper Helland: Had a great night at the serving line with 15 service points, 3 aces & a dig Avery Bauer: 9 service points & 4 aces Feb 3 Volleyball The Lady Mavericks went against Morris Immaculate Conception school and both 6th & 8th grade came out victorious. 6th grade won in 2 great matches 25-7 & 25-17 Allie Baudino led them to a win with her dominant serve serving 13 points. Next led by Addie Lee serving up 7 points Followed by Emma Kilmer, Mara Fields & Lilli Brower each chipped in with 3 aces. 8th grade won in 2 matches 25-12 & 25-14. Leading Scorers include…. Maisie Hunt: 12 service points, 2 aces & 3 kills Kenley Kruger: 6 service points, 2 aces, & 4 kills Laci Bryant: 9 service points, 4 aces, 1 kills & 2 digs Allie Prohaska: 6 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills Harper Simmons: 4 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills Kayla Cole: 3 service points, 2 aces & 1 dig Jan 29 Volleyball The MVK Lady Mavericks played Morris Grade School last night & swept them in both levels in two matches. The girls had a ton of energy and fun on the court. 7th grade Lady Mavericks won in 2 sets 25-21 & 25-14. Leading Scorers include… Avery Bauer: Had a great night with 11 service points, 5 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Charlotte Murphy: 6 service points, 3 aces, 4 digs Keira Cole: 5 service points, 1 dig Reina Arnold, Estella Brown & Roqi Vought: Each added two service points on the night. They are now 7-1 this season. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks played a powerful two matches and defeated Morris 25-18 & 25-13. Leading Scorers include…. Kenley Kruger: 10 service points, 3 aces, 1 kills, 2 digs Maisie Hunt: Great night at the net with 4 kills. Along with 8 service points, 3 aces and a block. Laci Bryant: 8 service points, 3 aces, 3 digs Harper Simmons: 3 service points, 2 aces, 1 kills & 1 dig Allie Prohaska: Had 4 digs on the night Lyla Wilkinson: Contributed with 4 huge blocks Harper Helland: Big serving run with 9 service points, 1 ace & a dig. They are now 8-0 this season. Jan 28 – 8th Grade Basketball Regional Champs! The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Bourbonnais St. George 25-22 on Wednesday to win the MVK IESA 8th Grade 2A Regional Championship. Owen Pfeifer scored 9 points for MVK on three made 3-pointers. Olin Field scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. MVK will host the Sectional Championship at 6:00 on Monday, February 2, against Morton Grove MCC.

MVK’s record improves to 18-2 with the win.

Jan 27 Volleyball The MVK Lady Mavericks played their last conference match against the GSWB Tigers last night. They had some intense matches & a lot of energy. 7th grade came short in 2 matches 25-22 & 26-24. Leading Scorers include… Charlotte Murphy: 15 service points, 8 aces, 1 dig Avery Bauer: 10 service points, 4 aces & 1 block Harper Helland: 3 service points, 1 dig Reina Arnold: Had a great night with 10 service points They are now 6-1 this season. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks still remain undefeated this season taking a win against the Tigers in 2 matches 25-21 & 25-19. Leading Scorers include… Kenley Kruger: 13 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills & 4 digs Avery Bauer: 8 service points, 2 aces & 2 kills Laci Bryant: 8 service points, 5 aces, 1 kill & 4 digs Maisie Hunt: 7 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill & 1 block Harper Simmons: 4 service points & 1 ace Allie Prohaska & Kayla Cole: Each chipped in with 2 digs for the night They are now 7-0 on the season & will be looking forward to seeing the Tigers again at IVC. Jan 22 Volleyball The Lady Mavericks took on conference, Dwight Redbirds last night. The 6th, 7th & 8th grade Lady Mavericks sweeped the Redbirds all in 2 matches. The 6th grade defeated the Redbirds with scores of 25-16 & 25-18. The girls had a slow start but worked their way up to a strong finish! Mara Fields had 7 aves for the night, followed by Lilli Brower with 4 aces & Wren Johnson had 2. The 7th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Redbirds in 2 matches 25-8 & 25-18. Leading Scorers include… Keira Cole: 10 service points, 2 aces, 1 block. Charlotte Murphy: 8 service points, 7 aces Harper Helland: 6 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs Avery Bauer: 4 service points, 1 block & 1 kill Estella Brown: 4 service points The 8th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Redbirds in 2 matches 25-15 & 25-17. Leading Scorers include… Kenley Kruger: 11 service points, 4 aces, 1 kill Maisie Hunt: 11 service points, 4 aces, 1 kill Allie Prohaska: 6 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill & 1 dig Laci Bryant: 3 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills & 3 digs Harper Simmons & Kayla Cole: Each had 2 digs & 2 blocks for the night Both 7th & 8th are 6-0 on the season Jan 16 – Volleyball The Lady Mavericks went against conference opponent Seneca Raiders & had a program sweep! The girls played strong all the way through with lots of energy & lots of communication. 7th grade won: 25-10 & 25-13. Leading Scorers include… Charlotte Murphy: 15 service points, 8 aces & 1 kill. Harper Helland: 7 service points, 3 aces, 2 digs & 2 kills Avery Bauer: 4 service points, 1 aces & 5 kills Keira Cole: 2 service points. Roqi Vought: 5 service points. They are now 5-0 & 2-0 in conference. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks won in also in 2 sets 25-16 & 25-17. Leading Scorers include… Laci Bryant: 11 service points, 3 aces, 7 digs & 1 kills Maisie Hunt: 10 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, & 2 digs. Kenley Kruger: 3 service points, 2 digs, 5 kills & 1 block Harper Helland: 9 service points, 2 aces, 1 dig Allie Prohaska: 2 digs Avery Bauer: 1 big block & 2 kills The Lady Mavericks are 5-0 & 2-0 in conference

Jan 14 – Volleyball

The Lady Mavericks took on the Woodland Warriors last night and came out with a program sweep. 7th Grade won in 2 sets 25-15 & 25-13. Leading Scorers include… Charlotte Murphy: 10 service points, 6 aces & 2 digs. Keira Cole: 4 aces & 1 dig Harper Helland: 7 service points, 3 aces & 2 digs Avery Bauer: 7 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill & 2 digs This group has been amazing me every game, we see something new in them every time they step on the court! 8th Grade Lady Mavericks also won in 2 sets 25-6 & 25-8. Leading Scorers include… Kenley Kruger: 14 service points, 7 aces, 1 kill & 1 dig. Laci Bryant: 10 service points, 6 aces & 1 digs Harper Helland: 13 service points & 8 aces. Maisie Hunt: 3 service points & 1 ace Avery Bauer & Lyla Wilkinson: Each had 2 service points & 1 kill Kayla Cole: Had 2 kills Harper Simmons & Allie Prohaska: Each chipped in with a kill. Our Ladies are off to a great start both teams being 4-0 this season so far. We play a tough conference match against Seneca tomorrow night.

Jan 14 – Boys Basketball

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday. In the semifinal, the Mavericks defeated Seneca 29-19. Bryce Biros scored 10 points and had 3 steals, and Olin Field scored 8 points and had 5 rebounds in that game for MVK. Cole Rowley scored 16 for Seneca. In the championship, MVK defeated host Dwight 38-26. Olin Field scored 18 points, including 4 made 3-pointers, and Owen Pfeifer scored 13 points for MVK. Levi Ochoa scored 12 points for Dwight. This is the first 8th grade IVC championship in MVK history.

Jan 13 Volleyball

The Lady Mavericks played their first conference match against the Saratoga Hawks and both 7th/8th grade teams came out victorious. 7th grade Lady Mavericks defeated the Hawks in 2 matches 25-22 & 25-17. They played hard from beginning to end & never once got behind. Leading Scorers include… Keira Cole: 10 service points, 2 aces & 1 dig. Avery Bauer: 6 service points, 2 aces, 1 block & 5 digs. Harper Helland: 6 service points, 1 aces, 1 kill & 6 digs. Charlotte Murphy: 8 service points, 2 aces & 1 block Estella Brown: 7 service points, 2 blocks Roqi Vought & McKenna Brockman: each with 2 digs They are now 3-0 on the season The 8th grade Lady Mavericks played 3 intense matches and won in 3. Match scorers: 23-25, 25-18 & 25-15. This is a team you could truly say never gives up & can rely on giving 100% effort on the court every match. Leading Scorers include… Laci Bryant: 16 service points, 3 aces, 6 digs Kenley Kruger: 11 service points, 3 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills Maisie Hunt: 6 service points, 2 aces, 1 dig Allie Prohaska: 5 digs, 1 kill Avery Bauer: 8 service points, 3 aces, 2 kills Harper Helland: 7 service points, 3 aces, 1 dig Lyla Wilkinson: 1 kill & 1 block Harper Simmons: 7 service points, 3 aces

Jan 12 Basketball

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won 28-26 in Cornell on Monday. Olin Field scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Blake Pfeifer scored 6 points on a pair of made 3-pointers. Cornell won the 7th grade game 39-16. Preston Lissy scored 5 points.

Jan 12 Volleyball

The Lady Mavericks went against Plano last night and both 7th/8th defeated them in 2 matches. 7th grade, came out with a powerhouse win 25-6 & 25-23. They showed great teamwork & communication on the court. Leading Scorers include… Charlotte Murphy: With a huge serving run of 13 service points, 6 aces. Avery Bauer: 7 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill. Keira Cole: 8 service points, 3 aces, 1 dig. Harper Helland: 6 service points, 1 ace. Estella Brown: 3 service points Mia Shouse & Justina Hyzy: Each chipped in with 1 ace. The Mavericks are now 2-0 on the season. The 8th grade Lady Mavericks won against Plano in 2 aggressive matches 25-15 & 25-15. Coach McDowell said, “this group is a lot of fun to watch & you can always count on them to execute.” Leading Scorers include… Maisie Hunt: 12 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill Kenley Kruger: 3 aces, 2 kills & 1 dig Laci Bryant: 2 service points, 1 ace Lyla Wilkinson: 1 ace, 2 service points, 1 block Harper Helland: 3 service points, 1 ace Avery Bauer: 5 service points Allie Prohaska: 1 dig.

Jan 7

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Ransom on the road on Wednesday, 53-25. Olin Field and Owen Pfeifer each scored 12 for MVK, and Bryce Biros scored 8 points to go along with 7 rebounds. Ransom won the 7th grade game 52 -11, with Preston Lissy scoring 4 points and grabbing 4 rebounds for MVK.

Jan 7

The Lady Mavericks played for their season volleyball match against Ransom last night and all 3 levels came out with a program sweep!! 8th grade won in 2 25-7 & 25-15. It was great to see them continue from where they left off last year. Leading Scorers include… Kenley Kruger: Was a powerhouse and had 19 service points, 14 of those aces & 3 kills. Maisie Hunt: 5 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills & 1 block. Allie Prohaska: Had 3 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill Laci Bryant: Showed great hustle on the court and had 1 ace, 4 digs. Lyla Wilkinson: 3 service points, 1 ace. The 7th grade Lady Mavericks also defeated Streator St. Micheal’s in 2 matches 25-17 & 25-12. They were great contenders & brought out their aggressiveness. Leading Scorers include… Charlotte Murphy: Went off on a huge serving run with 16 service points, 6 aces. Avery Bauer: 7 service points, 1 ace, 2 kills. Keira Cole: 6 service points, 2 aces. Harper Helland: Contributed with 2 points. The 6th grade also won in 2 matches 25-10 & 27-25. The girls did AWESOME for their first ever volleyball game!! They had great teamwork, a lot of momentum & a whole lot of energy!

Jan 5

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Nettle Creek 47-31 on Tuesday. Liam Baudino scored 14 points for MVK, and Bryce Biros scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Their record improves to 10-2. Joey Martin scored 21 points for Nettle Creek.

MVK also won the 7th grade game, beating Nettle Creek 28-21. Preston Lissy scored 8 points and grabbed 4 rebounds for MVK, and Reid Hunt and Clayton Steiner each scored 6.