Morris Hospital Nurse Practitioner to Discuss Osteoporosis at Free YMCA Program

February 23, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Taelor Stuedemann, a Nurse Practitioner with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, will talk about osteoporosis during a free community program on Tuesday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that can lead to a decrease in bone strength, increasing the risk of fractures even during simple tasks such as coughing or lifting a laundry basket. During the presentation “Strong Bones Make Strong People,” Stuedemann will talk about osteoporosis risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of managing the condition in order to avoid debilitating bone breaks.

The program is open to the community as part of the Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series offered through Morris Hospital and the YCMA.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category: Education Classes at the YMCA.