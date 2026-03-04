Morris Hospital Dietitian Discusses Diabetes and Carb Counting

February 23, 2026, MORRIS, IL – A dietitian from Morris Hospital will present a free nutrition program, “Diabetes and Carb Counting,” on Wednesday, March 18, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. The program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to attend.

Managing diabetes starts with understanding carbohydrates. During the program, a Morris Hospital dietitian will explain how to accurately count carbs, identify carbohydrate-rich foods, and measure serving sizes. Participants will also learn how to manage blood glucose levels effectively through smart food choices.

To register for the nutrition program, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.