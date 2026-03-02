Morris Hospital Announces Stroke Support Group

February 23, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group on Tuesday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. Individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend along with caregivers, spouses, and loved ones.

The Stroke Support Group meets quarterly with a goal of providing support and education while bringing together people who are facing similar issues.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Language Pathology Department at 815-705-7440.