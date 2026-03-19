Morris Hospital Announces Physician Office Moves

March 17, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has renovated the former rehabilitation services suite at 100 Gore Road in Morris into medical offices in a move that will bring additional services to one location.

The new medical offices are in a suite adjacent to Morris Hospital’s Immediate Care and Occupational Medicine, located in the Heritage Plaza just north of interstate 80 and west of Route 47. Rehabilitation services, including cardiac rehabilitation, physical, occupational and speech therapy, relocated to the new Morris Hospital YMCA at the end of 2024.

Effective March 24, family medicine providers Dr. Vincent Benig, Dr. Spyro Analytis, and Nurse Practitioner Amanda Maddox will relocate from 1345 Edwards Street in Morris to the new medical offices at 100 Gore Road. In addition to the Morris office, Dr. Analytis will continue to see patients at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus.

Effective March 26, pediatricians Dr. Ian Best, Dr. Melissa Hill, and Dr. Faiz Rahman will relocate from 151 W. High Street, Morris, to the new medical offices on Gore Road. In addition to the Gore Road office, Dr. Best will continue to have office hours in Marseilles, Dr. Rahman will continue to have office hours in Channahon, and Dr. Hill will continue to have office hours in Ottawa.

The new phone number for the Gore Road medical offices is 815-942-0545. Dr. Analytis’ office phone numbers will remain the same.

In other moves, effective March 30, the Morris Hospital Gastroenterology office will relocate from 151 W. High St. in Morris to 1345 Edwards St, Morris, across the parking lot from the main hospital campus. Patients who have appointments with Dr. Afreen Hyder or Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Mickley in Morris on or after March 30 will be seen at the new address. The phone number for Morris Hospital Gastroenterology will remain the same.

Letters were mailed to patients to inform them of the relocations. Patients with questions about where to go for their next scheduled appointment should call their provider’s office for further clarification.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention in its state-of-the-art cath lab, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako and da Vinci robotic assisted surgery, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, and integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting. Morris Hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.