Lorene “Reen” (Burton) Adams, 74, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026, at her home in Dwight, Il.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00 P.M., also at Hager Memorial Home. Interment will be held privately.

Born on March 14, 1952, in rural Columbia, Kentucky, the daughter of Oliver and Ruby (Reece) Burton, Lorene lived a life filled with love, creativity, and devotion to her family and friends.

Lorene was the beloved wife of the late Terry L. Adams Sr., with whom she shared 53 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a life centered on family and shared passions. Their love for woodworking projects brought them countless hours of joy as they created cherished pieces together. Lorene also found happiness in reading, music, and crafting—pursuits that reflected her vibrant spirit and creative heart.

She was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons: Terry L. Adams Jr. of Dwight, Illinois, and Charlie E. (Tammy) Adams of Forrest, Illinois. Her pride in her family extended to her seven grandchildren and nine-and-a-half great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life. Lorene’s warmth and kindness also touched the lives of many nieces and nephews.

Lorene is survived by her siblings: brothers Dale (Sherry) Burton and Rodger (Corolla) Burton; sisters Susan (Burton) Wauford and Cindy (Burton) Haywood; sister-in-law Marianne S. Decker; and her best friend Sharon Farris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Terry; and her two brothers, Waymon Burton and Eldon Burton.

Those who knew Lorene will remember her as a woman of strength, creativity, and unwavering love for those around her. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in her life.

Memorial contributions in honor of Lorene may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society or the Dwight Public Library—two causes close to her heart.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.