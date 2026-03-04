Illinois lawmakers have reintroduced Senate Bill 4034 and House Bill 5319 to allow community colleges to offer a limited number of bachelor’s degrees in high‑demand fields such as nursing, advanced manufacturing, and early childhood education. The proposal, developed through extensive statewide collaboration, aims to expand affordable higher‑education options for working adults and place‑bound students.

Governor JB Pritzker and leaders from Illinois universities and community colleges expressed support for the legislation’s goals, noting that it addresses critical workforce shortages while preserving affordability and avoiding unnecessary program duplication through strict caps and review standards.

Community college students—most of whom work while enrolled—often face barriers like travel, cost, and scheduling conflicts when pursuing traditional four‑year degrees. Local bachelor’s degree pathways would help more students complete their education close to home while meeting employer demand for advanced credentials. Illinois would join 24 other states that already authorize community college baccalaureate programs.

The initiative is supported by the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, and the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents, representing the state’s 45 community colleges and more than 575,000 learners served annually.

