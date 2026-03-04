Joliet Slammers Announce Individual Game Tickets Now On-Sale and the 2026 Promotional Schedule

Individual Game Tickets Now Available Alongside 2026 Promotional Highlights, Including Ghostbusters Night, NASCAR Night, and Global Goals Night

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers have announced that individual game tickets are now on sale for the 2026 season! With tickets starting as low as $7, affordable family fun starts at the Slammers. Fans looking to purchase tickets can visit or call the Slammers’ box office at 815-722-2287, or head to www.jolietslammers.com to learn more.

The Joliet Slammers are also excited to announce their 2026 promotional schedule, featuring classic themes and several new ones that all fans can enjoy. The 2026 season is dedicated to celebrating the Joliet community, highlighted by a series of special theme nights created with Slammers fans in mind.

“There’s nothing better than opening the gates and seeing Slammers fans back at the ballpark,” said Night Train Veeck, EVP of the Joliet Slammers. “From Ghostbusters Night to NASCAR Night to fireworks lighting up the Joliet sky, 2026 is all about celebrating everything happening in the Joliet community, having fun, and making memories here at the ballpark. Whether you’re here for the baseball, the promotions, or just the $2 hot dogs, there’s truly something for everyone this season.”

The Slammers’ 2026 season will begin on Friday, May 8 against the Washington Wild Things with the Home Opener and the first of the season’s Fireworks Friday series presented by Ecolab. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

With a packed promotional calendar full of entertainment and special celebrations, here are just a few of the standout theme nights fans can look forward to this season:

May 16: Faith & Family Night- Faith and Family Night offers an uplifting, community‑centered evening at the ballpark, featuring worship music and a welcoming atmosphere that brings families, friends, and faith communities together for a memorable experience.

May 21: Fear The Slammer- Fear the Slammer delivers a Fear Factor–style rush as the Joliet Slammers bring daring challenges and high‑energy excitement to the ballpark. It’s a bold, fast‑paced experience made for fans ready to take on the challenge and fear the Slammer!

June 5: Ghostbusters Night- The Slimers are set to make their return for the third season! As part of Ghostbusters Night, the Joliet Slammers will once again rebrand as the Slimers, transforming the ballpark into a ghost-busting adventure filled with spooky surprises.

June 18: NASCAR Night- The Slammers are celebrating the return of NASCAR to Joliet this July by bringing the race to the stadium and hometown excitement back to the community. It’s a night of Slammers baseball that celebrates one of Joliet’s most iconic traditions.

June 20: Hispanic Heritage Night- Hispanic Heritage Night becomes a lively celebration of music, culture, and family fun as the Joliet Slammers honor the vibrancy and contributions of the Hispanic community with special performances and ballpark entertainment.

July 3: Global Goals Night- Global Goals Night becomes a worldwide celebration at the ballpark as the Joliet Slammers showcase global flavors, cultural fun, and soccer‑themed excitement that brings a World Cup feel to Joliet.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration- Join the Slammers for a July 4th celebration like no other as they mark America’s 250th birthday. Enjoy baseball, patriotic fun, and a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Ecolab that will light up the downtown Joliet sky.

August 13: First Responders Night presented by BNSF Railway- It is the perfect night to pay tribute to the police, fire, and EMS personnel by creating an evening of appreciation to those who serve the Joliet community.

August 21: Swiftie Night- A night for the Swifties! Celebrate all things Taylor as the Joliet Slammers bring a fun, music‑filled evening inspired by the eras we all know and love.

Along with these promotional nights, the Slammers will be bring back their weekly homestand hits:

Triple 2 Tuesdays presented by Michelob Ultra- Each Tuesday game at Slammers Stadium, the Slammers will be offering $2 Hot Dogs, $2 French Fries, $2 Nachos and $2 Domestic Beers. *Beer specials end at the top of the 7th inning.

Thirsty Thursdays presented by Modelo- Join us at Slammers Stadium on Thursday nights to take in a ball game and satisfy your Thirsty Thursday Thirst. Courtesy of Modelo, the Slammers will be offering $2 Old Style Drafts, $4 Modelo Drafts, and $6 Premium Drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by Ecolab- Every Friday night Slammers game, fans can enjoy an action packed game and electric firework show presented by Ecolab.

Slammin’ Saturdays- Following every Saturday night game, join the team on the field for postgame autographs. Be sure to bring your favorite Slammers gear to be signed by the pros!

Funday Sunday- Each Sunday, at Slammers Stadium join us for family fun at the ballpark! Kids, don’t forget your athletic shoes as you will get the chance to run the bases following the end of the game.

Season, group, and suite packages are available for the 2026 season! To see the full 2026 promotional schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today!

Promotional dates and homestand hits are subject to change.